23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin recently addressed the stalled charter negotiations between NASCAR and Cup teams, indicating that the team owners' demands have not yet been met.

The negotiations between NASCAR and Cup teams have seen various setbacks and delays, as the current deal expires at the end of the ongoing season. NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell recently suggested that they were "very close" to finalizing the agreement with the teams.

Contrary to O'Donnell's comments, Denny Hamlin indicated that their four main demands have not yet been addressed. Hamlin also added that NASCAR has not conceded to their demands. He suggested that the latest comments from O'Donnell were just positive messaging from the company.

"I have not, no I mean there's still the four key elements that I haven't seen NASCAR brought up and what our ask has been they haven't addressed those or haven't conceded to any of those. I think that it's positive messaging more than it's actually real," Hamlin told Frontstretch [5:17]

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn't delve into the specifics of the four key demands, but added that their demands have remained the same for the past year.

Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson reckons there is still a long road to go for teams and NASCAR to come to an agreement. The seven-time Cup champion also gave a timeline for when the agreement would be signed in baseball terms.

"It's been a long road, and I still think there's plenty of road left. It think it's gonna come down to deep in the year. Right now its still posturing, I know we feel like the clock the ticking but if you look at how much time is left, we're just getting into the eighth inning or the ninth inning of what really needs to happen in the negotiations for all parties," Johnson said via PRN.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Cup teams are negotiating a bigger piece of the revenue pie and permanent charters.

Denny Hamlin addresses 23XI Racing's expansion rumors

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing, is currently in its fourth year of competition, and fields two cars in the Cup Series. Hamlin's team has also fielded a part-time third entry on multiple occasions.

After Stewart Haas Racing was rumored to be downsizing, 23XI Racing was reported as one of the teams looking to buy the charter. Denny Hamlin has responded to the reports, suggesting that the team is happy with two cars.

"I don’t know what the SHR situation is. All I know is 23XI. We got a two-car organization we’re pretty happy with," he said via Frontstretch. [1:00]

The stalled charter negotiations are also reported to be holding back teams from trading charters, before any deal is struck.

