Denny Hamlin spotted at the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA game with NASCAR reporter 

NASCAR reporter Shannon Spake recently tweeted a picture with Denny Hamlin while they were at the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets.

Shannon Spake is a prominent sports broadcaster celebrated for her extensive work in NASCAR, college football, and the NFL. Born on July 23, 1976, in Sunrise, Florida, she graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in communications. Spake began her career at Speed Channel, co-hosting "NASCAR Nation," before transitioning to ESPN in 2006.

At ESPN, she served as a pit reporter and contributed to programs like "SportsCenter" and "NASCAR Now," covering major events such as NCAA tournaments and the NBA Draft. Currently, she hosts NASCAR coverage for Fox Sports. In addition to her professional pursuits, Shannon Spake appears to engage with various interests outside of work, as indicated by her presence on social media platforms.

Trending

Shannon Spake tweeted a picture of her with Denny Hamlin from the NBA game between the Hornets and the Nuggets. She captioned the same:

"Great to see @dennyhamlin tonight! My @nascarand @nba worlds collide! Fun interview! We are BOTH starting season 20 in NASCAR! A lot of memories!! Let’s do this. @hornets FanDuelSN_SO"

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin is a prominent figure in the world of NASCAR, known for his remarkable career as a professional stock car racing driver and team owner. Competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, he drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owns the 23XI Racing team alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Over his illustrious career, Hamlin has secured 54 NASCAR Cup Series victories, including prestigious races like the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020) and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022), solidifying his status as one of the sport's elite competitors.

Denny Hamlin bags major sponsorship deal for four key NASCAR races including Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has secured a major sponsorship deal with National Debt Relief (NDR) for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking NDR's first foray into team sponsorship. The partnership will see NDR sponsor Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota during four key races, including the highly anticipated Daytona 500, as well as events at the Circuit of The Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway. In a press release, the 44-year-old said:

"National Debt Relief is going to be a great asset to our team. Growing up, my parents did everything possible to further my racing career, and that was obviously not easy financially. So, I understand the reality that so many people are facing and the uncertainty that financial hardship can bring. I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunity we have to promote National Debt Relief’s services that allow people to get out of debt and get their life back on track."

As Denny Hamlin enters the 2025 NASCAR season, he faces increased pressure as a key driver for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Following a challenging previous season where JGR struggled, culminating in an 18-race winless streak, Hamlin's performance will be crucial in meeting the team's high expectations. He has achieved 54 career wins since his Cup Series debut in 2005 but is still in pursuit of that elusive championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback