Denny Hamlin takes full responsibility for Bubba Wallace’s brutal slump and lauds the 23XI Racing driver’s attitude: “He’s making our jobs easier”

Denny Hamlin has all the praise for co-driver Bubba Wallace Jr. after his unfortunate result at the Great American Getaway 400 race in Pocono this weekend. Bubba Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin in partnership with the Basketball icon, Michael Jordan. Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for Hamlin's racing team. The driver had a miserable time during his weekend at Pocono.

The 31-year-old driver suffered from car issues throughout the weekend, starting with qualifying on Saturday. He had trouble starting his car for the qualifying session, so he had to start from the back of the grid in 33rd place. The trouble did not end there; he suffered from another issue with his car on Lap 55 of the main race on Sunday. His car's right front tire blew due to an issue with the brake, which led to Wallace slamming into the wall and ending his race.

23XI Racing team co-owner expressed his views and lauded the 31-year-old driver for his attitude and composure.

"Mechanicals just killed the 23 this week; other people's wrecks have killed the 23 over the last few weeks. What I really appreciate is Bubba Wallace's attitude. It makes it so much easier for us to fix these problems when we're not trying to fix an attitude problem as well. He's making our job a lot easier; it's on us to step up for him at this point." Denny Hamlin said via Dirty Mo Media

The result at Pocono marked the fifth time during the last eight races that Wallace has finished outside of the top ten. The driver had finished 12th earlier in the Mexico City race.

Bubba Wallace reveals Michael Jordan's message post Pocono's Cup Series race

Bubba Wallace suffered an unfortunate DNF at the Great American Getaway 400 race. He was one of the three drivers who suffered from a DNF during the weekend's action. The 23XI racing team overall also had a disappointing weekend as Riley Herbst also suffered a DNF, and Tyler Reddick finished 32nd after battling with issues during the race.

Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on his weekend and the bad luck he has had over the last few races. He also expressed what Michael Jordan said to him about his feelings.

"I hate it, we've had two or three good races in a row, and there goes the bad luck again. But hey, Michael Jordan told me there's no such thing as bad luck. We create our own luck. I apologize to the racing gods. We knew it was going to be a grind, and I was mentally prepared for that all day." Bubba Wallace said via The Mirror US

Wallace is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 412 points so far. He hopes to deliver a strong result in the next race at Atlanta.

