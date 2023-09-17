"I beat your favorite driver": Denny Hamlin taunts fans for booing him after winning NASCAR Playoffs race at Bristol

Greeted to repeated boos after getting out of his car at Bristol Motor Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, Denny Hamlin is one driver who seemed not too worried about the crowd's response.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was clearly the fastest man on the 0.5-mile-long track as the Round of 16 meant four drivers losing their chance to advance towards the championship.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race saw the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver dominate the race with impressive speed from his car. Hamlin also overcame an early pit road speeding penalty and was put to the back of the field before working his way back up to the front. Fellow Cup Series driver and friend Kyle Larson looked like he could mount a challenge against Hamlin.

However, the #11 driver kept Larson at bay and drove away as the checkered flag fell. As he got out of his car after the customary burnout, boos from the crowd erupted as he spoke during an interview with NBC Sports. Taking the criticism in his stride rather than getting flustered, the 42-year-old decided to taunt the crowd, saying:

"Hey, I beat your favorite driver."

When asked about who the favorite was, Denny Hamlin replied with another savage response, saying:

"All of them."

While some fans are clearly not into Denny Hamlin's antagonist era in the sport, there still are others who loved the JGR driver's disregard for public criticism.

Fans react to Denny Hamlin's comments on getting booed

NASCAR fans reacted to Denny Hamlin's comments on him getting booed at Bristol Motor Speedway. With the JGR driver dominating the final Round of 16 race, fans of the sport did not take easily to Hamlin, who certainly has become one of the most booed drivers currently in NASCAR.

Watch Hamlin continue his championship charge next weekend during the first race of the Round of 12.