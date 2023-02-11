Denny Hamlin will sport special Daytona 500 scheme for Joe Gibbs Racing this year

During an appearance at NASCAR Race Hub, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry, Denny Hamlin, revealed a special livery scheme for the Daytona 500. He sat down with Adam Alexander, Bobby Labonte, and Larry McReynolds and stated that the special FedEx livery will commemorate the company's 50th anniversary.

The white base is still present in the design, but there have been some substantial alterations. The sides and back of the car are decorated with purple and orange stripes which run across its length. To commemorate the milestone, a huge "50" has also been painted on the hood.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



joins NASCAR The No. 11 paint scheme for Daytona! @dennyhamlin joins NASCAR #RaceHub to unveil a special scheme celebrating 50 years of FedEx. The No. 11 paint scheme for Daytona!@dennyhamlin joins NASCAR #RaceHub to unveil a special scheme celebrating 50 years of FedEx. https://t.co/Juzeha0vdS

For the second straight race, Hamlin will debut a new look in the Daytona 500. At the LA Memorial Coliseum's Busch Light Clash, the Sports Clips served as his main sponsor.

Of Hamlin's 48 Cup Series race wins, 46 have come in partnership with FedEx. The primary sponsors for the remaining two were Sports Clips and Offerpad.

For the entirety of Hamlin's Cup Series career at the Daytona 500, FedEx has been his primary sponsor. The organization has supported him throughout the majority of the season's races and they have celebrated numerous victories together.

Fans react to Hamlin's special Daytona 500 scheme

Hamlin will drive his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD with a whole new look at the Daytona 500.

However, fans did not hold back in their response to the livery. They took to social media to express their disappointment with the new look.

"Same vibes," one fan wrote as they drew a parallel to the USMNT's soccer jersey.

Gengars @itsGengars @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin I cant express my displeasure of this scheme, ofc he prob going to win with it @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin I cant express my displeasure of this scheme, ofc he prob going to win with it 😭

Need 4 NASCAR @need_4_nascar @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin FedEx has had the most bland and forgettable schemes the past few years. Was really hoping they’d spice it up @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin FedEx has had the most bland and forgettable schemes the past few years. Was really hoping they’d spice it up

"Gotta make room for more sponsorships, although how do you mess up this rendering so badly??"

Tyler @t_sholts @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin Gotta make room for more s p o n s o r s h i p s, although how do you mess up this rendering so badly?? @NASCARONFOX @dennyhamlin Gotta make room for more s p o n s o r s h i p s, although how do you mess up this rendering so badly?? https://t.co/qF3xQGJraC

During the 2005 campaign, Hamlin debuted in the Cup Series. He competed in seven races with FedEx as his main sponsor, beginning a long-lasting partnership that continued after he switched to full-time in 2006.

In 2016, Hamlin marked his first-ever Daytona victory as he crossed the finish line ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. He will be hoping for similar results this year to make the new livery even more memorable.

Poll : 0 votes