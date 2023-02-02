NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum? Streaming details and more

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to kick off this weekend with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The green flag will drop at 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 5, 2023, and the event will be telecast live on FOX and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 4, 2023, followed by qualifying heat races the next day. The qualifying races can be enjoyed on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 150 laps on the 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval track, resulting in a 37.5-mile race.

Team Penske driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won last year’s inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and will look to defend it on Sunday.

NASCAR last month announced that the top-three finishers in the main event will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals featuring the Clash at the Coliseum logo on one side and NASCAR 75th Anniversary logo on the other.

Where to watch NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Sunday, February 5, 2023

8:00 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the first exhibition race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXsports.com.

FOX Sports holds the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the event, including practice and qualifying. The lone practice session on February 4 will be broadcast on FS1 at 6:00 pm ET, while the qualifying at 8:30 pm ET that evening moves over to FS1.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on FOX with a slate of heat races before the main event at 8:00 p.m. ET. All weekend coverage will be broadcast live from Los Angeles.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Los Angeles, California.

