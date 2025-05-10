Despite being 'a NASCAR fanboy', Dale Earnhardt Jr. in awe of F1's spectacle: "A bit surprised" 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on his first-ever F1 experience. The NASCAR legend attended the Miami GP along with his wife Amy, and during his time at the circuit, he even met his favorite driver, Max Verstappen.

However, what stood out the most to Dale Jr. was the scale of the entertainment that exists during an F1 race weekend. Speaking recently on the Bless Your'Hardt podcast alongside his wife, he said:

"I'm being completely honest and I know I'm a NASCAR fanboy. NASCAR to me is the greatest thing in the whole wide world. Always will be. I grew up around it. I'm more entertained by the NASCAR product by a bit.

Now I was a bit surprised how entertained I was by the F1 product especially when Max was trying to defend." [12:40]

Dale Jr. claimed that meeting Verstappen during his visit was 'awesome'. Then watching him race and fending off the charge of McLarens was also something he enjoyed.

Having said that, the NASCAR Hall of Famer's wife elaborated on her thoughts about F1.

"We knew going into it that it was like an event. It wasn't just about the racing. There's so many different pockets of things to do. I mean parties there's like techno club music playing at all times, even up to the point of race starting kind of things going on.

The fans are like fist pumping and on their feet. It feels like everybody's at a beach club. Part of that's probably because it's Miami, of course. But the environment was just full of energy and everyone was excited. It was really cool," he described.

He further mentioned how he'd heard that around the time F1 comes into town, there are concerts, some of which F1 organizes and some which are organized by the hotels. Dale Earnhardt Jr. deemed the experience like 'a three-day festival' especially in a city like Miami.

He claimed there were 'tons of opportunities' for things to do if one wanted to have 'a hell of a weekend.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy were won over F1's fan experience

Talking on the subject of his and his wife Amy's F1 experience in Miami on their podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he was excited to go because of his wife. He claimed that getting to experience something with his wife, to which Amy added how those moments are 'kind of rare.'

He appreciated the food and hospitality they experienced as Amy described:

"Everything's beautiful. The grounds are nice. Everyone's dressed. It doesn't matter where you're sitting, what you're doing. Like, everyone is dressed. And it's Miami, so like even the scantily clad are well put together if you know what I mean. Yeah. So like the environment is just exhilarating." [11:00]

Amy revealed that she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were trying to 'spot celebrities' from far away. Junior added that the amenities were 'awesome' as his wife recalled there being mermaids in a swimming pool. She found it to be 'like a scene.'

