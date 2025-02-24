Despite crashing out in the Chase Elliott-incident, Corey LaJoie labels the racing as “fun” at Atlanta

Corey LaJoie is not at all upset despite crashing out of the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Following the wreck, he appeared for an interview, where he stated that racing was "fun" at the 1.540-mile track in Georgia.

During Lap 149 of the race, Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact while competing for ninth place. As a result, Stenhouse Jr. moved right and hit Chase Elliott, who slowed down and wiggled. As Elliott slowed down, he got tagged by an incoming LaJoie, ruining both of their races.

"I knew that there were some guys that got bogged down, or flat tire, and I'm not sure what happened because in the hornets' nest there," LaJoie told Peter Stratta of TSJSports1 on X. "Like 14th to 25th man, you're racing your ass off and every corner, you're trying to get a sniff of clean air and it was fun man. It was a blast."

"And we finally got our car driving to where I can actually be competitive and unfortunately, whatever happened there, I didn't think that came up. I was actually trying to favor down and the next thing I know, I got wrecked on the turn of the fence," he added.

As a result of the wreck, Elliott, LaJoie and Brad Keselowski saw their races get ruined. Christopher Bell claimed the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway victory amid a controversial overtime finish.

Corey LaJoie let his feelings known about his part-time NASCAR role

Following the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, Corey LaJoie opened up about his part-time obligation in the NASCAR Cup Series and shared that watching the race as a driver would feel unique.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) races during the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Here's what he said:

"Yeah, it will be weird next week not competing, but you know it's a weird spot to where it's hard to run good enough. Get in the Cup Series to prove that you continue belong here after two weeks and you know, I thought today we had a car to compete on the top of the team... And I still have as much faith in myself.. I can compete for top 10s, and hopefully wins one day. But we'll see what's in the car. It's a lot of fun coming up this year, I'm looking forward to it. But yeah, it'll be a little bit different, watching the race," he stated.

Corey LaJoie, who lost his full-time Cup opportunity last year, joined Rick Ware Racing under a part-time obligation to drive the #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry.

