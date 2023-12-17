Despite his NASCAR career being cut short, Kurt Busch says his racing career isn’t over just yet

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch sustained an injury during qualifying at Pocono Raceway and was subsequently ruled out of the competition after failing to recover in time. He later announced that he was stepping away from full-time NASCAR racing.

Since then, the former 23XI Racing Driver has only worked behind the scenes and never returned to racing. However, according to a statement made a few months ago, it seems like Busch hasn’t completely shut down his racing plans.

During an appearance on Corey LaJoie's podcast, Kurt Busch expressed his interest in exploring different racing opportunities despite retiring from full-time NASCAR racing.

He mentioned his aspiration to participate in the prestigious Le Mans race, highlighting it as a top priority on his wishlist.

“Gassing something up of course what I would love to do eventually.” When asked what’s on the list of things that he would like to driver he said, “So number one, I always wanted to race in Le Mans,” Busch said a quoted by Sportsrush.com.

Kurt Busch revealed that he has been given the go-ahead by Jim France to race in the innovative Garage 56 program at Le Mans if he's cleared to participate. However, due to his commitment with Toyota, whom he considers his racing family, his immediate focus remains with them.

“I wanted to go over there and race and Jim France gave me the thumbs up if I was cleared to race with that garage 56 program. But I’m with Toyota right now, and that’s my family right there,” Busch added.

“I’m still in touch with Ambrose and the gang” - Kurt Busch open to diverse racing experiences

The former NASCAR driver also mentioned his continued connection with the Australian V8 Supercars, expressing his ongoing interest and connections with figures like two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose and the racing scene in Brazil, particularly with drivers like Hélio Castroneves.

Expressing his interest in racing in other disciplines, Busch said:

“(I) like Australian V8 supercars. I’m still in touch with Ambrose and the gang that’s over there and racing stuff down in Brazil with shoot, not Tony Kanaan, (Helio) Castroneves who’s my boy.”

Kurt Busch is also interested in Nelson Piquet's Brazilian Stock Car program as a potential opportunity for his racing endeavors.

He expressed a desire to travel, enjoy racing and compete among elite drivers on an international level without the pressure of championship point systems or other competitive obligations that come with series like NASCAR.

Kurt Busch has had a successful and enduring career in NASCAR, competing at a high level for many years. He's widely recognized as a talented and accomplished driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.