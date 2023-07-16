Despite winning back-to-back NASCAR races, John Hunter Nemechek predicts the best is yet to come

Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, John Hunter Nemechek, and the #20 crew at Coach Gibbs' racing outfit are seemingly on a great run of form lately.

The crew and driver pairing managed to visit victory lane for the second time in weeks as Nemechek drove his Toyota GR Supra to a P1 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday.

After a dominant performance last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway as well, the 26-year-old driver was confident of his abilities as the Ambetter Health 200 drew to a close.

In a race that saw multiple caution flag periods, the Mooresville, North Carolina, native was able to preserve his lead on repeated restarts as the field went back to green.

Leading 136 out of the total 206 laps during the event, John Hunter Nemechek also became the driver to give Joe Gibbs Racing its 196th Xfinity Series victory. Elaborating to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B.

On the momentum that he is carrying at the moment, John Hunter Nemechek said:

"Can't give you all the secrets, but I feel like we have some really really good racetracks coming up for not only myself but Joe Gibbs Racing as an organization. They've run really good at the next 12 tracks, 15 tracks, however many races that are left. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year, that's for sure."

John Hunter Nemechek claims his weekend in New Hampshire was one of the first clean ones for himself and the team

The driver of the #20 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, John Hunter Nemechek, became the first driver to win back-to-back races in 2023.

The 26-year-old managed to hold on to the lead during several restarts as the field behind him managed to come together on multiple occasions.

The North Carolina native elaborated after getting out of his racecar to NBC Sports about how the Ambetter Health 200 became one of his cleanest weekends so far in 2023.

He said:

"This is one of the first weekends where we had no issues, no mistakes. Had, I think, our first clean race this year. I'm a lucky guy that gets to sit behind the wheel of this #20 car every weekend. I expect to win with the best car. It's not exciting, but it's exciting for me."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes live from Pocono Raceway next Saturday for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.