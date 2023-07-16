NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 15. The race took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 38 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek won his second back-to-back and fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX TWO IN A ROW. Retweet to congratulate John Hunter Nemechek on his win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!

Nemechek grabbed the lead on 164 of the 206 laps and then held off pole-winner Chandler Smith on an overtime restart after the 10th caution of the day brought the race to an end. Nemechek led a race-best 137 laps for the first time since his win at Martinsville Speedway where he led more than 100 laps. The win marked his sixth career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Chandler Smith finished runner-up, followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, and Sammy Smith in the top-five. Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Josh Williams, Brett Moffitt, and Mason Massey completed the top 10.

The Ambetter Health 200 saw 13 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Ambetter Health 200 final results explored

Here are the final results for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #21 - Austin Hill #11 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #27 - Jeb Burton #92 - Josh Williams #25 - Brett Moffitt #08 - Mason Massey #9 - Brandon Jones #91 - Alex Labbé #26 - Kaz Grala #35 - Patrick Emerling #51 - Jeremy Clements #10 - Austin Dillon (i) #8 - Josh Berry #1 - Sam Mayer #43 - Ryan Ellis #98 - Riley Herbst #2 - Sheldon Creed #00 - Cole Custer #28 - Kyle Sieg #6 - Brennan Poole #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #4 - Kyle Weatherman #53 - C. J. McLaughlin #19 - Joe Graf Jr. #38 - Chris Hacker (i) #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #48 - Parker Kligerman #39 - Ryan Sieg #78 - Anthony Alfredo #66 - Chad Finchum #07 - Stefan Parsons #44 - Rajah Caruth (i) #45 - Greg Van Alst

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway for the 19th race of the season, on Saturday, July 22.