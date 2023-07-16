NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 15. The race took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 38 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek won his second back-to-back and fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Nemechek grabbed the lead on 164 of the 206 laps and then held off pole-winner Chandler Smith on an overtime restart after the 10th caution of the day brought the race to an end. Nemechek led a race-best 137 laps for the first time since his win at Martinsville Speedway where he led more than 100 laps. The win marked his sixth career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Chandler Smith finished runner-up, followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, and Sammy Smith in the top-five. Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Josh Williams, Brett Moffitt, and Mason Massey completed the top 10.

The Ambetter Health 200 saw 13 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Ambetter Health 200 final results explored

Here are the final results for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  3. #21 - Austin Hill
  4. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  5. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #27 - Jeb Burton
  8. #92 - Josh Williams
  9. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  10. #08 - Mason Massey
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #91 - Alex Labbé
  13. #26 - Kaz Grala
  14. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  15. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  16. #10 - Austin Dillon (i)
  17. #8 - Josh Berry
  18. #1 - Sam Mayer
  19. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  20. #98 - Riley Herbst
  21. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  22. #00 - Cole Custer
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #6 - Brennan Poole
  25. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  26. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  27. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  28. #53 - C. J. McLaughlin
  29. #19 - Joe Graf Jr.
  30. #38 - Chris Hacker (i)
  31. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  34. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  37. #44 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  38. #45 - Greg Van Alst

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway for the 19th race of the season, on Saturday, July 22.

