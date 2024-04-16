DGM Racing withdraws Natalie Decker's NASCAR Xfinity entry ahead of Saturday's event at Talladega Superspeedway

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker's appearance at Talladega Superspeedway during the upcoming weekend seems to have been cut short. The #36 Chevrolet Camaro driver for DGM Racing in the junior nationwide series seems destined to miss Saturday's event at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.

Decker made her first appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2024 season opener at the famed Daytona 500. Her schedule also included an appearance during the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega. However, according to reports by Joseph Srigley of TobyChristie.com, DGM Racing appears to have withdrawn the #36 entry from the event.

The reasons behind the withdrawal have not been released as of now. The Lake Wales, Florida-based racing outfit has also not officially announced their withdrawal from the upcoming event.

Natalie Decker's appearance during the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway saw the part-time driver finish in a career-best P18 in the series. Decker also became one of only three females to lead laps in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, paired with fellow driver and competitor Hailie Deegan.

Natalie Decker speaks about female perception in NASCAR

Being one of the few women drivers to compete in NASCAR in the current day and age, Natalie Decker recently spoke about how she is perceived in NASCAR. Stock car racing and global motorsports for that matter is an industry dominated by males.

However, phenomenons such as Hailie Deegan and Decker as well as past drivers such as Danica Patrick have successfully made a name for themselves in the industry. Speaking on the extra set of challenges faced by women and the public perception of them, Decker recently recalled her experience on former driver Kenny Wallace's podcast.

She said:

"My looks are always talked about a lot. it doesn't matter what career you're in I've talked to many successful women in many different career paths and all women get that. I've worked my butt off to get to where I am today and so has every other driver."

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to go racing at Talladega Superspeedway with the Xfinity Series going live on Saturday, followed by the Cup Series' GEICO 500 on Sunday.

