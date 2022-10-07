Winner of last weekend's 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Hendrick Motorsport's Chase Elliott heads into the Bank of America Roval 400 this Sunday full of confidence. The 36-year-old sits atop the playoff driver's standings table and has sealed his spot in the upcoming Round of 8 this season. The 400-mile-long race ahead seems to play into the Dawsonville, Georgia native's hands as well, as he is known to be a proficient road course racer.

Chase Elliott is seen driving his #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Cup Series, a car in which he also clinched his 2020 title. 'Awesome Chase from the same place', however, started out by driving the #24 car for Rick Hendricks. After making his full-time Cup Series debut in 2017, Elliott drove the #24 for two years before switching to his current car. William Byron's subsequent entry into the sport saw him switch to the #9, which was also associated with his father, Bill Elliott.

But that didn't stop him from coming back to win anyway at the ROVAL. In 2019, @ChaseElliott's controller died.But that didn't stop him from coming back to win anyway at the ROVAL. #NASCAR In 2019, @ChaseElliott's controller died.But that didn't stop him from coming back to win anyway at the ROVAL. #NASCAR https://t.co/IPR2rU5weZ

Appearing in his sixth consecutive playoff contention this year, Chae Elliott is no stranger to racing under pressure and aiming for points until he manages to advance to Championship 4, where he was seen twice before 2022. Having a seat confirmed in the Round of 8 allows him to stop racing for stage wins and points and focus solely on winning the upcoming race on a track where there are bound to be several variables.

So did Chase Elliott get fired at some point in his career?

No, Chase Elliott has never, ever been fired from his role at Hendrick Motorsports. There has been a hilarious incident, however, with the #9 Chevy driver when he thought he was certainly let go by the team. The 2021 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard saw Elliott having to fill in for Michael Annett in the Xfinity Series race when the 26-year-old failed to wake up to missed calls from his team. He explained the hilarious incident and said:

"I was still asleep this morning when I got the call. I rolled over and I had like 10 missed calls and one was from Chad Knaus the last one. I thought, 'I've done it, I've slept through practice and I'm getting fired today!'"

NASCAR goes live from the Charlotte Roval Road Course this Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400.

