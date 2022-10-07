NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway 

After 31 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Concord, North Carolina for its sixth playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, the elimination race for the Round of 12, is expected to be incredibly exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the second time this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course after the Coca-Cola 600 earlier in May. All qualified drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 248.52-mile-long race. This is the only remaining race that will advance the top 8 drivers into the next playoff round.

#NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again.

The Bank of America Roval 400 can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, PRN, and NBC Sports app. It will be live on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

The 39 drivers will also be competing for monetary incentives. This year, the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course boasts a prize pool of $7,262,080, and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,319,119.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte road course (includes all positions and all per-race payouts per the charter agreement, contingency awards, per-race contribution to year-end points fund, etc.): Cup: $7,262,080 Xfinity: $1,319,119”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Charlotte road course (includes all positions and all per-race payouts per the charter agreement, contingency awards, per-race contribution to year-end points fund, etc.):

Cup: $7,262,080

Xfinity: $1,319,119



Cup: $7,262,080



Xfinity: $1,319,119 Purses for Charlotte road course (includes all positions and all per-race payouts per the charter agreement, contingency awards, per-race contribution to year-end points fund, etc.):Cup: $7,262,080Xfinity: $1,319,119

On October 8, 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series action at the 2.28-mile-long road course will begin with practice at 12:00 pm ET followed by qualifying at 1:00 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of +500 to win Sunday’s sixth playoff race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest betting odds of +600. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +800 odds, William Byron at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9, 2022.

