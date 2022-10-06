Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2022 08:30 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2.28-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

A total of 39 Cup drivers will be contesting over 109 laps at the 2.28-mile-long road course in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 63rd race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again. #NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy https://t.co/bzoTurQauv

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 8 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Concord, regular NASCAR season champion Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Time to bring it home. 🔜 #BofAROVAL https://t.co/sQXm6BCLCk

Non-playoff driver Tyler Reddick has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +800 odds, William Byron at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. Chase Elliott, +500
  2. Tyler Reddick, +600
  3. Kyle Larson, +800
  4. William Byron, +1200
  5. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  6. A.J. Allmendinger, +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  8. Ross Chastain, +1500
  9. Joey Logano, +1500
  10. Daniel Suarez, +1500
  11. Christopher Bell, +1500
  12. Austin Cindric, +1500
  13. Chase Briscoe, +2000
  14. Martin Truex Jr., +2500
  15. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  16. Chris Buescher, +2500
  17. Michael McDowell, +3000
  18. Kyle Busch, +3000
  19. Alex Bowman, +3000
  20. Erik Jones, +5000
  21. Brad Keselowski, +5000
  22. Ty Gibbs, +10000
  23. Cole Custer, +10000
  24. Bubba Wallace, +10000
  25. Austin Dillon, +10000
  26. Todd Gilliland, +25000
  27. Justin Haley, +25000
  28. Harrison Burton, +25000
  29. Aric Almirola, +25000
  30. Ty Dillon, +50000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
  32. Joey Hand, +50000
  33. Mike Rockenfeller, +100000
  34. Loris Hezemans, +100000
  35. Josh Williams, +100000
  36. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  37. Daniil Kvyat, +100000
  38. Conor Daly, +100000
  39. Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

