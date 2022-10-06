NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2.28-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.
A total of 39 Cup drivers will be contesting over 109 laps at the 2.28-mile-long road course in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 63rd race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 8 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.
Heading to Concord, regular NASCAR season champion Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Non-playoff driver Tyler Reddick has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +800 odds, William Byron at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400
Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:
- Chase Elliott, +500
- Tyler Reddick, +600
- Kyle Larson, +800
- William Byron, +1200
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1500
- Ross Chastain, +1500
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Daniel Suarez, +1500
- Christopher Bell, +1500
- Austin Cindric, +1500
- Chase Briscoe, +2000
- Martin Truex Jr., +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Chris Buescher, +2500
- Michael McDowell, +3000
- Kyle Busch, +3000
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Bubba Wallace, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Todd Gilliland, +25000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
- Joey Hand, +50000
- Mike Rockenfeller, +100000
- Loris Hezemans, +100000
- Josh Williams, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Daniil Kvyat, +100000
- Conor Daly, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.