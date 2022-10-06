NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2.28-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

A total of 39 Cup drivers will be contesting over 109 laps at the 2.28-mile-long road course in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 63rd race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR @NASCAR



#NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again. On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again. #NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy https://t.co/bzoTurQauv

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 8 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Concord, regular NASCAR season champion Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Non-playoff driver Tyler Reddick has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +800 odds, William Byron at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Chase Elliott, +500 Tyler Reddick, +600 Kyle Larson, +800 William Byron, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 A.J. Allmendinger, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1500 Ross Chastain, +1500 Joey Logano, +1500 Daniel Suarez, +1500 Christopher Bell, +1500 Austin Cindric, +1500 Chase Briscoe, +2000 Martin Truex Jr., +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Chris Buescher, +2500 Michael McDowell, +3000 Kyle Busch, +3000 Alex Bowman, +3000 Erik Jones, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +10000 Cole Custer, +10000 Bubba Wallace, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Todd Gilliland, +25000 Justin Haley, +25000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000 Joey Hand, +50000 Mike Rockenfeller, +100000 Loris Hezemans, +100000 Josh Williams, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Daniil Kvyat, +100000 Conor Daly, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes