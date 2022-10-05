NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway 

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the sixth playoff race of the season. The Bank of America Roval 400 will be the final race of the Round of 12 after the action-packed YellaWood 500 last weekend.

The event marks the 32nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 9, 2022, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The sixth road course race of the season will begin at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The race will be contested over 109 laps of the 2.28-mile-long road course. It marks the 63rd annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 Cup entries for Charlotte road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 23-Gibbs 26-Kvyat 27-Hezemans 45-Wallace 50-Daly 77-Rockenfeller 78-Williams (Bowman entered in 48, TBD if cleared to race) 39 Cup entries for Charlotte road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 23-Gibbs 26-Kvyat 27-Hezemans 45-Wallace 50-Daly 77-Rockenfeller 78-Williams (Bowman entered in 48, TBD if cleared to race) https://t.co/yJeXHMfWHn

39 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 12 playoff drivers will look to advance into the Round of 8 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Noah Gragson, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Mike Rockenfeller, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Williams.

Team Hezeberg’s Loris Hezemans in #27 Ford and Daniil Kvyat in #26 Toyota making their return to the track. IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with The Money Team Racing in the #50 Chevrolet.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 4 seconds. Larson will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39 cars that will take part at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Joey Hand #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #26 - Daniil Kvyat #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #50 - Conor Daly #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #77 - Mike Rockenfeller #78 - Josh Williams (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

