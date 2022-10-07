Did Kyle Larson sell his sprint car team?

Kyle Larson cemented his name in the history books of the NASCAR Cup Series after the Elk Grove, California native's frankly unbelievable title bid last year. Recovering from a suspension from the sport after using a racial slur online, Larson returned to the highest echelon in stock car racing with Hendrick Motorsports. Having been let go by his earlier team due to his misdemeanor online, Larson went on to be at the helm on one of the most dominant title charges ever seen in the sport, winning a record 10 races last season.

Along with being a full-time driver in the Cup Series, Kyle Larson is known for his dedication to dirt-track racing. Having been born and brought up into the sport via the dirt scene, Larson has kept in touch with his past on numerous occasions. He is seen racing in mid-week sprint car races and midget races along with his full-time day job for Rick Hendrick. The now-father-of-two has several accolades to his name racing on loose surfaces, including four Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway and the 2020 Chili Bowl amongst various others.

Seen driving his #54 Sprint Car for Paul Silva Racing in the World of Outlaws Series, Kyle Larson was also an owner-operator before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. The #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver owned a team by the name of Kyle Larson Racing, which fielded Shane Stewart and Carson Macedo in the series. Formerly known as Larson Marks racing, the 30-year-old took full ownership in 2017 from Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks before the outfit ended its operations in 2020.

Kyle Larson currently feels safer in a Sprint Car rather than a Cup Car

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson went out to punch another hole in the Next Gen car's already failing armor when the 30-year-old said he currently felt safer in Sprint Cars rather than Cup Cars.

The safety issues surrounding the seventh-generation cars have been well documented and NASCAR plans on acting upon the discrepancies soon. Meanwhile, Larson elaborated on how he feels odd about feeling safer in a much less technologically advanced car and said:

"It's not good. It is a bit odd that I feel more unsafe in a Cup car than a Sprint car at this point."

NASCAR goes live from Charlotte Roval this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400.

