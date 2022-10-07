NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the sixth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.28 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

#NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again. On the ROVAL again, we can't wait to be on the ROVAL again. #NASCARPlayoffs | @CLTMotorSpdwy https://t.co/bzoTurQauv

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Coca-Cola 600 in May 2022.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will feature 39 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s main event.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup practice and qualifying groups and Xfinity qualifying groups for Charlotte road course. Both series have two rounds (15 minutes) with top-5 in each group advancing to 10-minute final round. Cup practice and qualifying groups and Xfinity qualifying groups for Charlotte road course. Both series have two rounds (15 minutes) with top-5 in each group advancing to 10-minute final round. https://t.co/4UrGyTh4K9

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Loris Hesemans leading Group A and Daniil Kvyat leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Loris Hesemans - 40.650 Josh Williams - 37.250 Joey Hand - 36.050 Corey LaJoie - 34.250 Ty Gibbs - 32.150 Ty Dillon - 25.650 Brad Keselowski - 24.200 Tyler Reddick - 23.350 Chris Buescher - 21.350 Kyle Busch - 17.950 Todd Gilliland - 16.400 Erik Jones - 13.400 Michael McDowell - 12.100 Joey Logano - 18.950 William Byron - 12.750 Kyle Larson - 11.500 Chase Briscoe - 9.250 Austin Cindric - 8.950 Ross Chastain - 4.650

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Daniil Kvyat - 42.050 Conor Daly - 39.950 JJ Yeley - 36.650 AJ Allmendinger - 35.050 Harrison Burton - 33.200 Mike Rockenfeller - 30.700 Kevin Harvick - 24.600 Cole Custer - 23.800 Martin Truex Jr - 23.200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 20.600 Justin Haley - 17.450 Aric Almirola - 14.600 Austin Dillon - 12.450 Noah Gragson - 25.350 Christopher Bell - 12.800 Bubba Wallace - 12.400 Ryan Blaney - 10.100 Daniel Suarez - 9.100 Denny Hamlin - 6.400 Chase Elliott - 2.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 8, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

