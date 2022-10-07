Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the sixth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.28 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Coca-Cola 600 in May 2022.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will feature 39 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s main event.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Loris Hesemans leading Group A and Daniil Kvyat leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Loris Hesemans - 40.650
  2. Josh Williams - 37.250
  3. Joey Hand - 36.050
  4. Corey LaJoie - 34.250
  5. Ty Gibbs - 32.150
  6. Ty Dillon - 25.650
  7. Brad Keselowski - 24.200
  8. Tyler Reddick - 23.350
  9. Chris Buescher - 21.350
  10. Kyle Busch - 17.950
  11. Todd Gilliland - 16.400
  12. Erik Jones - 13.400
  13. Michael McDowell - 12.100
  14. Joey Logano - 18.950
  15. William Byron - 12.750
  16. Kyle Larson - 11.500
  17. Chase Briscoe - 9.250
  18. Austin Cindric - 8.950
  19. Ross Chastain - 4.650

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Daniil Kvyat - 42.050
  2. Conor Daly - 39.950
  3. JJ Yeley - 36.650
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 35.050
  5. Harrison Burton - 33.200
  6. Mike Rockenfeller - 30.700
  7. Kevin Harvick - 24.600
  8. Cole Custer - 23.800
  9. Martin Truex Jr - 23.200
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 20.600
  11. Justin Haley - 17.450
  12. Aric Almirola - 14.600
  13. Austin Dillon - 12.450
  14. Noah Gragson - 25.350
  15. Christopher Bell - 12.800
  16. Bubba Wallace - 12.400
  17. Ryan Blaney - 10.100
  18. Daniel Suarez - 9.100
  19. Denny Hamlin - 6.400
  20. Chase Elliott - 2.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 8, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

