NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The 32nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the sixth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.28 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Coca-Cola 600 in May 2022.
The Bank of America Roval 400 will feature 39 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s main event.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Loris Hesemans leading Group A and Daniil Kvyat leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Loris Hesemans - 40.650
- Josh Williams - 37.250
- Joey Hand - 36.050
- Corey LaJoie - 34.250
- Ty Gibbs - 32.150
- Ty Dillon - 25.650
- Brad Keselowski - 24.200
- Tyler Reddick - 23.350
- Chris Buescher - 21.350
- Kyle Busch - 17.950
- Todd Gilliland - 16.400
- Erik Jones - 13.400
- Michael McDowell - 12.100
- Joey Logano - 18.950
- William Byron - 12.750
- Kyle Larson - 11.500
- Chase Briscoe - 9.250
- Austin Cindric - 8.950
- Ross Chastain - 4.650
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Daniil Kvyat - 42.050
- Conor Daly - 39.950
- JJ Yeley - 36.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 35.050
- Harrison Burton - 33.200
- Mike Rockenfeller - 30.700
- Kevin Harvick - 24.600
- Cole Custer - 23.800
- Martin Truex Jr - 23.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 20.600
- Justin Haley - 17.450
- Aric Almirola - 14.600
- Austin Dillon - 12.450
- Noah Gragson - 25.350
- Christopher Bell - 12.800
- Bubba Wallace - 12.400
- Ryan Blaney - 10.100
- Daniel Suarez - 9.100
- Denny Hamlin - 6.400
- Chase Elliott - 2.950
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 8, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.