Did NASCAR star Daniel Suarez pass his US Citizenship test?

After the checkered flag dropped at Dover, Daniel Suarez came home with an 18th-place finish. But better news awaited him the following day. This is because ahead of the race at Dover, Suarez had announced that he'd be taking the US Citizenship test.

And recently, the Trackhouse Racing driver shared the result of the Citizenship test. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and directly addressed his fans in a video where he revealed the outcome of his citizenship exam.

“As you guys know today I had my citizenship exam and I passed! So that way great. It was interesting actually, having an exam. I’ve been out of school a long time. Having an exam, a verbal exam, it was a little interesting. This was the first time I had to study for an exam for a long time,” Suarez said.

The #99 driver thanked everyone for their support, mentioning that he reads everyone's messages of encouragement. Suarez then thanked USA and what the country has meant for him in the last few years of his life.

“Obviously this country has given me so much, and to now be doing the next step in my life is quite special. I’m from Mexico and I will always be very, very proud of my country. But the United States over the last 12 years has given me so much, and I felt like it was the right time to make that step," he added.

He further added that he's looking forward to being a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States of America soon.

Daniel Suarez isn't going anywhere from Trackhouse Racing

Before he took the checkered flag in a historic photo finish at Atlanta in February, Daniel Suarez was believed to be on a hot seat at Trackhouse Racing owing to his underwhelming performances. Unlike his teammate Ross Chastain, who won 4 races since 2022, Suarez won only once. Moreover, Chastain also made it to the final 4 in 2022, whereas Suarez went winless in the whole 2023 season.

However, after his win at Atlanta earlier this season, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks came forward and stated that Suarez's position in the team was not in any danger.

“I don’t envision, necessarily, a situation where Daniel is not a driver for Trackhouse Racing,” Marks said. (via Autoweek).

Marks added that Suarez, who's got "incredible talent", is a driver who needs good people around him and a good process around him. Because under those circumstances, Marks believes he can be "very successful."