"Didn't appreciate being blamed": Mason Massey pulls no punches after Justin Allgaier mix-up

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Mason Massey, has addressed the incident between him and reigning champion Justin Allgaier that occurred during the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12. During Lap 212 of the SciAps 300, Allgaier came into contact with Massey as he was attempting to lap him, given that at that time the #7 driver was in the lead of the race, while Massey was in 26th place.

According to Massey, the JR Motorsports driver blamed him for the incident, which he felt was undeserved, but emphasized that he bears no ill will against Allgaier and continues to remain a supporter of the driver. The part-time Alpha Prime Racing driver shared his side of the story on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Just to clear this up. I’m a big fan of @J_Allgaier I Just didn’t appreciate getting wrecked and then immediately being blamed for it that’s all. Which I didn’t know about until after I left the track. No hard feelings though I remain a fan of number 7"

After Justin Allgaier's contact with Massey in lap 212, the caution flags came out, and when the field was given the all-clear to race again in lap 226, Kyle Larson stole the lead. Allgaier, in his #7 car, was 0.264 seconds behind the race leader, with the gap fluctuating until it was 1.1 seconds in lap 293.

Then, with only two laps to go in the 300-lap race, Carson Kvapil stole second place from the JRM driver, and when the checkered flag was waved, Justin Allgaier crossed the line to take third place, with the Hendrick Motorsports driver and Kvapil locking down the top two spots. Algaier had led nine laps of the race after having started in fourth place.

The #7 driver didn't go home empty-handed, though. He received the seventh $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus of his career, as he was the highest finisher among four eligible drivers, which included Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

Mason Massey, in his #45 car, crossed the line to take 25th place.

Justin Allgaier admits to being "bummed" with third-place finish

Justin Allgaier (7) during the NASCAR SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 12th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Speaking after the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Justin Allgaier shared his disappointment with his third-place finish. He specifically mentioned the mistake he made with the lapped car of Massey that cost him the lead.

“I’m just bummed about the day a little bit, to come out of here in third,” he said (via nascar.com). “You know, I had the mistake there with the lapped car, and I wish it had gone green, because it probably would have helped us…"

The JRM driver also highlighted feeling good about the drivers of his team being eligible for the bonus that he won, while also commending the pace of the race winner.

“But to lock three of the four (JR Motorsports drivers) into the next Dash 4 Cash is huge. I got out front there, and I just felt like we needed a little bit more to keep up with Kyle. He was obviously really good, and his pace in traffic was phenomenal," he said.

Justin Allgaier's finish at Bristol is his third consecutive third-place finish. This follows his back-to-back wins at the events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Currently, the #7 driver sits in first place in the championship standings.

