‘Disappointed’ Nick Sanchez apologises to Hailie Deegan after collision in the Truck series race

NASCAR Truck Series rookie Nick Sanchez collided with Hailie Deegan at the Toyota 200. Sanchez pulled a careless move on his rival, running into her back and slamming her into the wall.

Sanchez overshot the bend and hit Deegan's tailgate with his bumper. Her truck was totaled and unable to continue owing to the extensive damage. The No. 13 Ford was coming apart as Deegan drove back to the garage,.

Nick Sanchez was questioned by Fox's Bob Pockrass about the incident following the race. He felt unsatisfied with both his P8 performance and the collision that Deegan had with the wall.

“For us, it is not where I wanna run. Honestly, I'm kinda disappointed with eighth...Just racing hard trying to get momentum, pushed her back bumper off of 2 and 3, trying to get clear of the two [trucks] on my inside. Just racing so close, hit her. Hit her, no two ways around it. Unfortunate, sucks that it happened, and my apologies.” he said.

Nick Sanchez has demonstrated a lot of promise in the Truck Series. Sometimes you simply have to let go and attempt to approach the situation differently.

NASCAR fans react to Hailie Deegan crash at The Toyota 200

Hailie Deegan failed to complete a race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the third time this year. The Toyota 200 accident was particularly terrifying, and many fans demanded harsh punishment for Nick Sanchez for causing it.

On the 89th lap of the Toyota 200, Nick Sanchez of Rev Racing shoved Deegan's Ford from behind, causing her to drift off the track and crash into a wall, bringing out the yellow. Fortunately, Deegan was unharmed, but her truck was totalled and she was forced to drop out of the race.

Sanchez apologized for his actions after the race, but fans were not convinced. Many took to social media to demand that NASCAR suspend Sanchez for putting another racer at risk and questioned the seriousness of his apology.

Hailie Deegan is currently ranked 17th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. With his effort today, Nick Sanchez moved up to 12th place.

