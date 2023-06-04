Create

‘Disappointed’ Nick Sanchez apologises to Hailie Deegan after collision in the Truck series race

By Sushmita
Modified Jun 04, 2023 13:17 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 - Qualifying
Hailie Deegan, driver of the #13 Ford Performance Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 02, 2023 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

NASCAR Truck Series rookie Nick Sanchez collided with Hailie Deegan at the Toyota 200. Sanchez pulled a careless move on his rival, running into her back and slamming her into the wall.

A push sends @HailieDeegan hard into the outside wall at @WWTRaceway. https://t.co/F3lPMb7vZ4

Sanchez overshot the bend and hit Deegan's tailgate with his bumper. Her truck was totaled and unable to continue owing to the extensive damage. The No. 13 Ford was coming apart as Deegan drove back to the garage,.

Nick Sanchez was questioned by Fox's Bob Pockrass about the incident following the race. He felt unsatisfied with both his P8 performance and the collision that Deegan had with the wall.

Nick Sanchez was a little disappointed in his eighth-place finish and he apologizes for the wreck with Hailie Deegan. https://t.co/a1EgC5mz4s
“For us, it is not where I wanna run. Honestly, I'm kinda disappointed with eighth...Just racing hard trying to get momentum, pushed her back bumper off of 2 and 3, trying to get clear of the two [trucks] on my inside. Just racing so close, hit her. Hit her, no two ways around it. Unfortunate, sucks that it happened, and my apologies.” he said.

Nick Sanchez has demonstrated a lot of promise in the Truck Series. Sometimes you simply have to let go and attempt to approach the situation differently.

NASCAR fans react to Hailie Deegan crash at The Toyota 200

Hailie Deegan failed to complete a race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the third time this year. The Toyota 200 accident was particularly terrifying, and many fans demanded harsh punishment for Nick Sanchez for causing it.

On the 89th lap of the Toyota 200, Nick Sanchez of Rev Racing shoved Deegan's Ford from behind, causing her to drift off the track and crash into a wall, bringing out the yellow. Fortunately, Deegan was unharmed, but her truck was totalled and she was forced to drop out of the race.

Sanchez apologized for his actions after the race, but fans were not convinced. Many took to social media to demand that NASCAR suspend Sanchez for putting another racer at risk and questioned the seriousness of his apology.

@bobpockrass What an apology.
@bobpockrass Well that little smirk says you are not sorry AT ALL nick!
@bobpockrass He seems very arrogant.
@bobpockrass Doesn’t sound like his apology was genuine.
@bobpockrass I must've missed "the apology" part.
@bobpockrass Suspension should be coming in this new Napcar.
@bobpockrass Nascar needs to be way stricter on how the drivers race each other. No excuses anymore. It's embarrassing.

Hailie Deegan is currently ranked 17th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. With his effort today, Nick Sanchez moved up to 12th place.

