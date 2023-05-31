NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Madison, Illinois, this weekend after an action-packed North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is the 12th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 3) at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

WWT Raceway @WWTRaceway The St. Louis region is the heartland. @WWTRaceway is the big city track with a hometown feel. The Midwest is known for its great love of racing – this is @NASCAR country. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The St. Louis region is the heartland. @WWTRaceway is the big city track with a hometown feel. The Midwest is known for its great love of racing – this is @NASCAR country. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DBRopX8bKi

The event will be contested over 160 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track. It will be the 10th annual Toyota 200 hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Toyota 200.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for trucks at WWTR Gateway. 02-TBA as Young’s Motorsports and Kris Wright have parted ways (team is looking to fill the races Wright would have done). 41-Currey 51-Wood 66-CJones 36 entries for trucks at WWTR Gateway. 02-TBA as Young’s Motorsports and Kris Wright have parted ways (team is looking to fill the races Wright would have done). 41-Currey 51-Wood 66-CJones https://t.co/pmOM57rvJu

The 38 Truck drivers will fight for victory this week in Madison. Some notable drivers on the list include Jesse Love, Norm Benning, Chris Hacker, Mason Maggio, Stephen Mallozzi, Timmy Hill, Conner Jones, and Clay Greenfield.

Corey Heim and Kyle Busch Motorsports won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200. The #11 Toyota driver will look to defend his title this week in Illinois.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#02 - TBA #1 - Jesse Love #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Chris Hacker #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Maggio #34 - Stephen Mallozzi #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #95 - Clay Greenfield #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes #22 - Josh Reaume #46 - Memphis Villarreal

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

