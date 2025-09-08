"Divine intervention!": NASCAR fans stir conspiracy talk as USA broadcast feed cuts out Denny Hamlin's Gateway triumph moment

Denny Hamlin's win at Gateway was mired by off-track controversy as the broadcast feed cut out when the No.11 driver took the checkered flag. Fans were quick to notice the disruption and framed it a NASCAR-led conspiracy.Hamlin's disapproval for the France family was disclosed during last week's injunction hearing between NASCAR and 23Xl Racing. His co-owner, Michael Jordan, also stood firm in his defiance and threw expletives aimed at Joe Gibbs and other team owners who didn't support them.While the antitrust lawsuit heads towards a bitter end, a ruling on the preliminary injunction is expected this week. However, according to fans, the legal dispute seems to be bleeding into race weekends with suspicious broadcast hiccups.NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto reported a brief glitch with USA's feed when Hamlin crossed the finish line.&quot;The USA broadcast feed started cutting out as Denny Hamlin was crossing the finish line. Cue the conspiracy theories,&quot; he wroteFans responded to the incident with their own theories of alleged conspiracy by NASCAR.&quot;Lol no conspiracy, it was on purpose and we all know it 😀,&quot; a fan proclaimed.Another fan tried to reason against the notion and wrote,&quot;To be fair I was seeing glitching yesterday as well watching GT Wold Challenge on YouTube and Qualifying for WEC on HBO Max and there some random cut outs on Xfinity I think too... Think it's something in the air this weekend 😅&quot;Here are more reactions from the post:&quot;Technically a NASCAR production. Someone didn’t want to see it 👀,&quot; a fan noted.&quot;Divine intervention!&quot; another wrote.&quot;And I can't blame them. Nascar will be as vindictive as they can be to Denny and 23XI,&quot; an X user said.&quot;This is who @Nascar is. Anyone they don’t support they tarnish however they can,&quot; another fan commented.The result marks Denny Hamlin's fifth win of the season and Joe Gibbs Racing's 200th win ever. The 44-year-old is now locked into the Round of 12 alongside teammate Chase Briscoe, who came in second after starting on the second row.Denny Hamlin riles up the crowd at GatewayAfter winning the Enjoy Illinois 300, Denny Hamlin addressed the crowd in his post-race speech with a provocative message. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver reveled in his triumph and threw shade at the spectators who were booing him.&quot;Man, it’s just a great victory. Love that Denny Time flag. You all can boo me, but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it,&quot; he said via NBC Sports.Denny Hamlin recently faced a similar situation when he won at Michigan International Speedway, prompting him to revive his signature catchphrase: 'I beat your favorite drivers.' The No. 11 driver is on a roll this year as the winningest driver on the grid. He hopes to clinch the long-elusive Cup Series title and is as fast as he could ever be.Hamlin currently tops the playoff standings, followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace. Next up, the JGR driver heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Round 3 of the playoffs. Notably, he was denied a third consecutive win this season when he reached the 1-mile mark.