Michael Jordan warns NASCAR teams will “regret not supporting” 23XI, slams Joe Gibbs, other owners who signed the charter agreement with expletives

A heated courtroom clash between NASCAR and 23XI Racing revealed Michael Jordan's disapproving thoughts against Joe Gibbs and fellow team owners who refused to hold out on the charter agreement. The comments were uncovered from a series of text messages presented by NASCAR in a federal court hearing on Thursday, August 28.NASCAR's antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports came to a head when both parties presented contrasting evidence. The teams argued that NASCAR strong-armed them into an unfair agreement and presented internal messages suggesting they had no leverage.NASCAR countered with exhibits showing the 23XI's animosity toward the France family and questioned whether this was truly an antitrust case. Some of the excerpts included Jordan's comments calling Joe Gibbs and other team owners &quot;f***ers” and “p*****s.&quot;&quot;Teams are going to regret not supporting us,&quot; Michael Jordan wrote. (via The Athletic)The preliminary injunction motion was filed by the teams to curb NASCAR from selling their charters. A ruling on the same is expected next week, while the presiding judge warned that if no settlement is reached before the December 1 trial, neither side should expect to walk away unscathed.Michael Jordan is open to 'going down with the fire'Following Thursday's trial, Michael Jordan spoke to the press and opened up about his long-standing dispute with NASCAR. The lawsuit was initially filed during October of last year when 23XI Racing declined to sign the new charter agreement. The whole ordeal has made the future of the three-car outfit uncertain.&quot;I’ve been a fan of the game for a long period of time. You know, when we first started this whole process, I always said I wanted to fight for the betterment of the sport. Even though they point out we made some money or we had a successful business, that’s not the point,&quot; he said(via X/Bob Pockrass.&quot;The point is the sport itself needs to continually change for the better for the fans as well as for the teams, as well as for NASCAR, too, if they understand that. So I feel like we made a good statement today about that. I look forward to going down [with] fire. If I have to fight this to the end for the betterment of the sport, I will do that,&quot; Michael Jordan added.23XL Racing stands to lose their charters forever if the case doesn't go their way. The team alleges that a forced sale would cause irreparable harm since they'd lose sponsors if they'd have to compete as open teams.Moreover, lack of a guaranteed spot on the grid would force a contract breach with their driver lineup. Notably, Tyler Reddick reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave 23XI Racing if they lose their charter status.