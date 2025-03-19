"Dixie is always dressed so fun": Ty Dillon's wife Haley flaunts edgy style dressed as her character from Blue Ridge 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife recently took to her Instagram to share new looks of her character from her ongoing action-crime television series Blue Ridge. She shared three out of five looks of her character on her Instagram story accompanied by a lighthearted caption.

Ty and Haley Dillon have been married for over a decade, having tied the knot in 2014 at the Childress Vineyards in North Carolina. With a joint following of 180K on Instagram, the couple's accounts are filled with adorable images of their three kids. Apart from being a NASCAR Cup Series driver's wife, Haley is known for her roles in the series Blue Ridge and the movie Another Life.

In her latest Instagram story, Ty Dillon's wife shared three outfits of her character Dixie. In the first outfit, she donned a checkered jacket with a rug-type texture and paired it with a black top. She completed her look with black jeans and matching boots. For her second outfit, she wore a sparkly silver t-shirt with a stylish black belt. She paired the look with black jeans and rhinestone-embellished ankle-length boots.

For her final look, Haley Dillon wore a completely black outfit with a V-cut black top and a see-through cardigan. She completed the look with her first outfit's bottom wear and captioned the clip:

"3 of the 5 looks yesterday! Didn't get pics of the others but Dixie is always dressed so fun 🖤"

Haley Dillon's new outfits for the series (Source: @haleydillon via Instagram)

Haley has a major role in the Blue Ridge movie adapted series created by Gray Wheeler. She has acted in three episodes of the second season of the series, and the show is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

"It was such a popular thing," Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, recalled about the most popular dress at her prom night

In January 2025, Haley Dillon, took to her Instagram and recollected her high school memories. She opened up about her prom night and talked about the most popular dress during the event.

Mrs. Dillon playfully mentioned that the most popular dress at her prom had hot pink zebra stripes.

"I was talking to a couple of my girlfriends today, that we all realized that we had had hot pink and zebra prom dresses or homecoming dresses or tolo or whatever the dance was. So, it got me thinking. We couldn't have been alone. It was such a popular thing from probably ‘04 to 2012 or something in that sweet spot," she said on Instagram.

"So send me a photo of you in your hot pink or zebra dress or both. Lord knows you had an outrageous updo or some fabulous glittery makeup. Or, you know, there was probably, I'm guessing, a lot of shimmer to that eye shadow. So send it my way, and I'll post mine," she added.

After competing for over a decade, Ty Dillon landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series for the 2025 season with Kaulig Racing. Dillon ranks 26th on the points table with 85 points to his credit.

