"Do you have an evil twin brother that you're secretly hiding from us?": How fans reacted to Denny Hamlin's 2020 tweet about mistaken identity

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is a well-known figure in NASCAR. However, back in 2020, Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was not impressed with a ticker tape spelling his name incorrectly. The driver hilariously shot a video and tweeted, saying:

“Hey! Wait! Danny Hamlin?! Who the h*ll is Danny Hamlin? At least I left my truck here.”

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? https://t.co/WEYvlt2CR3

One fan quickly a replied to Hamlin's tweet in hysterical fashion, writing:

"Do you have an evil twin brother that you're secretly hiding from us??"

Ian @NSKarian @dennyhamlin 🤪 @TheMikeBagley Do you have an evil twin brother that you're secretly hiding from us?? @dennyhamlin @TheMikeBagley Do you have an evil twin brother that you're secretly hiding from us??😁😁🤪

The veteran driver has proven his prowess on the track multiple times over the years. The 41-year-old made his Cup Series debut in 2005 at Kansas Speedway.

Fast forward 17 years and Hamlin has amassed 47 wins and is best-known for his three Daytona 500 victories, two of which came back-to-back. The 23XI Racing co-owner sported a jolly demeanor for the most part this year, despite getting off to a sluggish start.

Denny Hamlin visits Victory Lane at Richmond, Virginia

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Hamlin clinched his first victory of 2022 after coming out of the gates slow. The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia introduced us to the seventh different winner in seven races this year.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the lead from William Byron with five laps to go, thanks to a timely strategic call from his crew. The track surface required drivers to manage their tires carefully and favored teams who rolled the dice with strategy.

The series heads to Martinsville Speedway next for the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The 500-lap race will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2022. From 32 Cup Series races at the venue, Hamlin has five wins, 16 top 5s and 22 top 10s.

