NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Final results for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 turned out to be a thriller of a race. It was a good change of pace for the drivers as well as the fans as NASCAR was back on an oval track after a road course last weekend. The Circuit of the Americas produced the sixth different winner out of six races this season, and Richmond Raceway followed it up with a seventh.

Driving the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, veteran Denny Hamlin took his first win of the 2022 calendar at the Richmond Raceway. The 41-year-old has had a season to forget in 2022 with dismal results at the back of the pack. Coupled with difficulties adapting to the new formula i.e. the Next Gen car, Hamlin's confidence was at an all-time low.

The win at the Toyota Owners 400 came after the 23XI Racing co-owner chased William Byron down with just five laps to go. Strategy and tire management played a crucial role in the race, with Hamlin's crew keeping on top of their game. Kevin Harvick also joined in on the action when he tried to take the lead from the Toyota driver but could not manage to do the same.

A great weekend of racing came to an end after the veterans battled it out in front, Hamlin ultimately getting his much-needed confidence boost with the win. The Tampa, Florida native expressed his feelings after the race, saying:

“Yeah, just great strategy there. Just drove as hard as I could. There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end. Wow, unbelievable.”

The NASCAR circus heads to Martinsville Speedway next for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 this weekend.

NASCAR 2022 Toyota Owners 400 final results

Here are the final results for the Toyota Owners 400 held at Richmond Raceway:

Position Driver Status 1 #11 D. Hamlin Running 2 #4 K. Harvick Running 3 #24 W. Byron Running 4 #19 M. Truex Jr. Running 5 #5 K. Larson Running 6 #20 C. Bell Running 7 #12 R. Blaney Running 8 #48 A. Bowman Running 9 #18 K. Busch Running 10 #3 A. Dillon Running 11 #14 C. Briscoe Running 12 #8 T. Reddick Running 13 #6 B. Keselowski Running 14 #9 C. Elliott Running 15 #17 C. Buescher Running 16 #99 D. Suarez Running 17 #22 Joey Logano Running 18 #21 H. Burton Running 19 #1 R. Chastain Running 20 #2 A. Cindric Running 21 #10 A. Almirola Running 22 #41 C. Custer Running 23 #43 E. Jones Running 24 #42 T. Dillon Running 25 #38 T. Gilliland Running 26 #23 D. Wallace Jr. Running 27 #16 A.J. Allmendinger Running 28 #47 R. Stenhouse Jr. Running 29 #31 J. Haley Running 30 #34 M. McDowell Running 31 #7 C. LaJoie Running 32 #77 L. Cassill Running 33 #15 J.J. Yeley Running 34 #78 B.J. McLeod Running 35 #45 K. Busch Running 36 #51 C. Ware DNF 37 #44 G. Biffle DNF

