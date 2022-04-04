×
NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Final results for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Cars race during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Cars race during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 04, 2022 07:32 PM IST
The 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 turned out to be a thriller of a race. It was a good change of pace for the drivers as well as the fans as NASCAR was back on an oval track after a road course last weekend. The Circuit of the Americas produced the sixth different winner out of six races this season, and Richmond Raceway followed it up with a seventh.

Driving the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, veteran Denny Hamlin took his first win of the 2022 calendar at the Richmond Raceway. The 41-year-old has had a season to forget in 2022 with dismal results at the back of the pack. Coupled with difficulties adapting to the new formula i.e. the Next Gen car, Hamlin's confidence was at an all-time low.

Today was a good day. #TeamToyota https://t.co/juKp2v5Rfc

The win at the Toyota Owners 400 came after the 23XI Racing co-owner chased William Byron down with just five laps to go. Strategy and tire management played a crucial role in the race, with Hamlin's crew keeping on top of their game. Kevin Harvick also joined in on the action when he tried to take the lead from the Toyota driver but could not manage to do the same.

Heading to VL 🏁@RichmondRaceway | #ToyotaOwners400 https://t.co/mzjumhHzrk

A great weekend of racing came to an end after the veterans battled it out in front, Hamlin ultimately getting his much-needed confidence boost with the win. The Tampa, Florida native expressed his feelings after the race, saying:

“Yeah, just great strategy there. Just drove as hard as I could. There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end. Wow, unbelievable.”

The NASCAR circus heads to Martinsville Speedway next for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 this weekend.

NASCAR 2022 Toyota Owners 400 final results

Here are the final results for the Toyota Owners 400 held at Richmond Raceway:

Position DriverStatus
1#11 D. HamlinRunning
2#4 K. HarvickRunning
3#24 W. ByronRunning
4#19 M. Truex Jr.Running
5 #5 K. LarsonRunning
6 #20 C. BellRunning
7#12 R. BlaneyRunning
8#48 A. BowmanRunning
9#18 K. BuschRunning
10#3 A. DillonRunning
11#14 C. BriscoeRunning
12#8 T. ReddickRunning
13#6 B. KeselowskiRunning
14#9 C. ElliottRunning
15#17 C. BuescherRunning
16#99 D. SuarezRunning
17#22 Joey LoganoRunning
18#21 H. BurtonRunning
19#1 R. ChastainRunning
20#2 A. CindricRunning
21#10 A. AlmirolaRunning
22#41 C. CusterRunning
23#43 E. JonesRunning
24#42 T. DillonRunning
25#38 T. GillilandRunning
26#23 D. Wallace Jr.Running
27#16 A.J. AllmendingerRunning
28#47 R. Stenhouse Jr.Running
29#31 J. HaleyRunning
30#34 M. McDowellRunning
31#7 C. LaJoieRunning
32#77 L. CassillRunning
33#15 J.J. YeleyRunning
34#78 B.J. McLeodRunning
35#45 K. BuschRunning
36#51 C. WareDNF
37#44 G. BiffleDNF

