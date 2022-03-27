23XI Racing's Denny Hamlin points to alleged favoritism by NASCAR

23XI Racing's co-owner and NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin has not had the best start to the 2022 season. The 46-year-old NASCAR veteran has had 3 DNFs this season and has not managed to get into the top-10 in the races where he did finish.

Frustrations are growing for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver as the season progresses and it was evident when Hendrick Motorsports announced their Garage 56 entry into the 24 hours of LeMans. Hamlin felt 23XI Racing and Toyota were not considered for the program and NASCAR were playing favorites with Hendrick Motorsports. He went on to express his feelings on Twitter, writing:

“Not sure @23XIRacing or @ToyotaRacing were invited to this party. Gotta go back and check my email.”

Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter at 23XI Racing, also thought on the same lines in an episode of the Door Bumper Podcast, and said:

“I did initially get that impression, I think that’s what Denny (Hamlin) is insinuating here, obviously, that there’s some kind of collusion between NASCAR and Hendrick. Maybe it should’ve been one car per manufacturer. That would’ve probably been a little more fair.”

Door Bumper Clear weighs in on Hendrick Motorsports competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



Kyle Petty worried about Denny Hamlin's lack of consistency on track

Kyle Petty, son of the legendary Richard Petty and a legend in his own right in the NASCAR world, recently spoke about Denny Hamlin on the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. The 61-year-old believes Hamlin's lack of results and struggles this year come down to newer cars and the fact that the playing field has been leveled for 2022.

The nature of racing has changed and Petty believes veterans like Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have been able to modify their approach, whereas Hamlin has struggled with it. According to Petty, Hamlin needs to get some momentum going as the season is well underway.

Meanwhile, the #11 Toyota Camry driver starts in 8th place for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix today at 3:30 pm EST.

