“Do some racer sh*t”: Kyle Larson receives a special message from latest Hall of Fame inductee

Kyle Larson got a morale boost ahead of the Indy 500 from former NASCAR teammate and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Kurt Busch. Via X, Busch recalled his NASCAR days with Larson before encouraging him to show off his racecraft.

Ad

Larson, who entered the 2025 Indy 500 in the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ran alongside Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019. They were also teammates in 2020, but Larson was released from the team mid-season following a controversial iRacing stream.

Nevertheless, Kurt Busch realized Kyle Larson's talents during their short-lived stint as teammates, which he believed could translate into the IndyCar Series stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“When we were teammates @CGRTeams (Chip Ganassi Racing) in @nascar in 2019 I knew he was next level. Pure racer who has a feel for a car like no other. This is your stage. Do some racer $h*t!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another common feat the two drivers share is that both have attempted The Double, a racing schedule consisting of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Kurt Busch did so in 2014 and finished sixth, but later had an engine problem in the NASCAR race.

While Kyle Larson moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Kurt Busch signed with 23XI Racing the following year. Unfortunately, Busch had a career-ending crash at Pocono Raceway in his first season with the team before announcing his retirement in 2023.

Ad

Kyle Larson (right) and Kurt Busch (left) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2021 - Source: Getty

This year's The Double was Larson's second attempt. The 32-year-old Californian joined other motorsports drivers in trying to complete all 1,100 miles of racing, including Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart, John Andretti, and Robby Gordon.

Ad

“Just bummed out”: Kyle Larson on early exit in 2025 Indy 500

Kyle Larson had to settle for a DNF on his second The Double attempt after crashing early in the 2025 Indy 500. He spun off turn two on his own on lap 92 before hitting the wall hard and damaging his #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

In an interview with FOX Sports, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via X):

Ad

“It was a bit crazy there on the start. I got like tight behind Takuma (Sato). I was really close to him.”

“I got loose and kind of got all over the place. So I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody else that caught up in it. Just bummed out,” he added.

Ad

As part of The Double schedule, Larson will try to forget about the race-ending incident in preparation for 600 miles of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“So try to get over this quickly and get on to Charlotte and just forget about it,” the 32-year-old concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson collected the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Kyffin Simpson, who inevitably tagged the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy of Sting Ray Robb. All three drivers joined early exiters, including pole sitter Robert Shwartzman and Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte is happening at 6:00 p.m. ET (May 25). The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver will enter the 400 lapper as the standings leader with three wins in 12 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.