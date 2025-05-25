Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Coca-Cola 600 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday, May 25, as the action at the season’s 13th points-paying weekend continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (May 24) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6 pm ET. William Byron and Chris Buescher will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway predicts cloudy skies with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 13th race of the season:

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Garage open

3 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps & 600 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast on Prime Video. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Coca-Cola 600: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - AJ Allmendinger #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #54 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Noah Gragson #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #84 - Jimmie Johnson #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suarez #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #35 - Riley Herbst #23 - Bubba Wallace #87 - Connor Zilisch #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #44 - Derek Kraus #66 - Josh Bilicki #77 - Carson Hocevar #1 - Ross Chastain

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

