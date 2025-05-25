  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Coca-Cola 600
  • Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Coca-Cola 600 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Coca-Cola 600 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2025 10:31 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday, May 25, as the action at the season’s 13th points-paying weekend continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ad

In Saturday’s (May 24) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6 pm ET. William Byron and Chris Buescher will start from the second row.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway predicts cloudy skies with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 13th race of the season:

Ad

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Garage open

3 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps & 600 miles)

Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast on Prime Video. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Coca-Cola 600: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #4 - Noah Gragson
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #10 - Ty Dillon
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  22. #9 - Chase Elliott
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst
  32. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  33. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Derek Kraus
  38. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  40. #1 - Ross Chastain

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications