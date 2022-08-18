Does Chase Elliott have a wife?

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott can be referred to as the creme de la creme of the stock car racing world. A three-time winner and leader of the drivers' points standings this season, Elliott is destined for a shot at the 2022 championship, as the regular season draws to a close in two races' time.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes to his name behind the wheel of his #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, making him one of the most revered drivers in the stock car racing fraternity. The Dawsonville, Georgia native is often referred to as 'Awesome Chase from the same place', which plays on his father's nickname, 'Awesome Bill from Dawsonville'.

Elliott is characterized as a calm and quiet guy off-track, who prefers to do his talking on the track with modern-day NASCAR fans and analysts, as he is rarely seen animated outside the car. The 26-year-old is also known to keep to himself, for the most part, keeping his professional and personal lives separate. Little is known about Elliott's romantic interests or partners.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, however, is certainly not married, with evidence of his romantic relationship being found online as well as on track. Elliott reportedly dated Kaylle Green, daughter of NASCAR Busch Series winner David Green. Kaylle is known to be a student at North Carolina University studying communication and media.

Several posts in 2021 with Ashley Anderson, however, suggested that Chase Elliott and Kaylle Green were no longer together. In May 2021, Elliott uploaded a picture to Instagram with Anderson reading:

"Thanks for putting up with me."

This might indicate that Ashley Anderson and Chase Elliott are still together.

Chase Elliott leads NASCAR Power Rankings going into Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International Circuit

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has always been regarded as one of the best drivers to have road-course credibility in the NASCAR Cup Series driver line-up. The sport's official Power Rankings back that claim up with the Dawsonville, Georgia native leading the table in the first place.

Elliott's last race at Richmond did not see him challenge for the win, but he carries enough momentum into Sunday after finishing P5 last weekend. Watch Go Bowling at The Glen live this Sunday from Watkins Glen International Speedway.

