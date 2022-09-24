Does Danica Patrick have a podcast?

A legend in the world of American motorsports, Danica Patrick is a name that will be remembered by racing fans all over the world for a very long time. Patrick, who not only holds the bragging rights for the highest finish by a female driver in the famed Indy 500, is also the only woman to have ever won a race in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Beloit, Wisconsin native was bitten by the racing bug when she started go-karting at a young age. Patrick and her family soon realized her talent behind the wheel as she went on to win multiple karting championships early in her career.

Just Women’s Sports @justwsports 🏎



became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race, crossing the line first at the Indy Japan 300! She took the lead in the 198th lap of the 200-lap race and finished 5.8594 seconds ahead of second place



📸: ATP/Getty OTD in 2008 @DanicaPatrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race, crossing the line first at the Indy Japan 300! She took the lead in the 198th lap of the 200-lap race and finished 5.8594 seconds ahead of second place📸: ATP/Getty OTD in 2008 🏁🏎💨@DanicaPatrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race, crossing the line first at the Indy Japan 300! She took the lead in the 198th lap of the 200-lap race and finished 5.8594 seconds ahead of second place 🏆📸: ATP/Getty https://t.co/Ppgv4kUXIy

This led to the now 40-year-old pursuing her racing career in Europe, where she competed in the Formula Ford and Vauxhall Series before returning to the United States of America. After returning stateside, Danica Patrick was quickly picked up by IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Racing, which led to her debut in the series. The highlight of her career came in 2008 after she managed to edge Helio Castroneves for a win at the Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

Patrick also dipped her feet into the NASCAR Cup Series after retiring from IndyCar, and her career in the highest echelon of the sport lasted for seven years. With occasional appearances in the junior Xfinity Series as well, she racked up seven top-10 finishes and one pole award to her name in the sport, driving a striking green liveried car sponsored by GoDaddy. The 2018 season marked her retirement from all forms of racing after competing in that year's Daytona 500 as well as the Indy 500 for one last chance at winning the illustrious races.

So does Danica Patrick have a podcast?

Danica Patrick embraced her inner entrepreneur after retiring from all forms of racing in 2018. The 40-year-old is the owner and mastermind behind various businesses, including her own rose wine brand under the name Somnium, as well as a thriving candle-making business.

One of the ways Patrick tries to involve herself with various personalities from all walks of life is also through her podcast, called Pretty Intense. The podcast aims to enlighten its listeners with conversations from people from all walks of life, inspiring them with ideas of their own, and helping them realize their true best selves.

The latest episode of Pretty Intense features fellow entrepreneur and attorney Jaspreet Singh. The duo talked about everything related to finance in the modern day and age.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far