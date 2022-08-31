Is Danica Patrick still with GoDaddy?

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick has made such a name in the world of American Motorsport that it is difficult to follow up. Patrick is to date the only female driver to ever win an IndyCar race as well as lead the Indy 500. The 40-year-old has set many records in the form of firsts for a female driver in motorsports.

Danica Patrick made her first appearance in the premier open-wheeled racing series of America, the NTT IndyCar Series in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing. Her prior experience across the ocean in the United Kingdom driving Formula Ford and Renault racecars was enough for her to impress the right people in the team, earning her a 2005 drive.

During her tenure in NASCAR as well as IndyCar, Patrick was seen driving a striking green car sponsored by GoDaddy. The American organization is a publicly traded internet domain registrar and web hosting company based out of Arizona. Godaddy.com sponsored Danica Patrick throughout most of her career, including her final appearance in the racing world in 2018.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Despite not winning, Danica Patrick gave great value to many of her partners. GoDaddy became a multi billion brand on her shoulders, she never got equity in the business. Despite not winning, Danica Patrick gave great value to many of her partners. GoDaddy became a multi billion brand on her shoulders, she never got equity in the business. https://t.co/tRJz20KQF1

Patrick bowed out of motorsports after one last hurrah as the Beloit, Wisconsin native took on the challenge of double duty at the 2018 Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. Both her cars were sponsored once again by GoDaddy, bearing the company's logo over a striking green paint job. Patrick's appearances in both historic races did not bear much fruit.

Barb Rechterman, executive vice president at GoDaddy, talked about their alliance back in 2018 and said:

“Having the opportunity to come full circle and support Danica as she closes out her racing career is awesome. It's sort of a storybook ending that will unfold in the spotlight, but, for us, what’s even more powerful is the alignment between our brands.”

Danica Patrick and GoDaddy no longer share an alliance as the driver has retired from all forms of motorsport for quite some time now.

Danica Patrick invests in petcare startup named Petfolk

Former NTT IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick has been living the life of an entrepreneur since she retired from motorsports. The 40-year-old, who owns a vineyard as well as a candle-making business, has now invested in a new startup aimed at the pet care industry.

Petfolk's aim as an organization is to reshape the pet care industry and the introduction of new and improved programs as well as skilled veterinarians. The company has raised $40 million to date with investors such as Patrick, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley.

