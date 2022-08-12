What is Danica Patrick doing now?

It has been four years since Danica Patrick left her adrenaline-filled racing driver’s lifestyle behind. The 40-year-old retired from her final endeavor in motorsports in the form of a NASCAR Cup Series driver in 2018 after competing in different genres of racing throughout her career. Patrick is widely regarded as the most successful woman in American motorsport history, as she made a name for herself in a largely male-dominated space.

Patrick's introduction to competitive driving came in the 1990s. when she raced go-karts. Her talent behind the wheel was immediately evident as she went on to win the World Karting Association Grand National Championship three times. The Beloit, Wisconsin native subsequently dropped out of school to pursue a career in racing by heading to the United Kingdom to race in the Formula Ford and Vauxhall series before returning to the states in 2001.

The Barber Dodge Pro Series driver quickly climbed up the ranks into the NTT IndyCar Series, where she managed to win the Rookie of the Year award, along with 3 pole positions. Patrick's greatest achievement by far in the open-wheeled series came in the 2006 season, where she managed to win the Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

The 2011 season saw Patrick switch to stock car racing and clinch her first pole position in 2013, the first by a woman in the Cup Series, along with seven top-10 finishes to her name. Patrick retired from motorsports as a whole in 2018 after making one last appearance in the famed Indy 500 and Daytona 500 races that year.

What is Danica Patrick doing after retiring from racing?

Danica Patrick remained in touch with her old competitive side up until March this year, as she acted as an analyst for FOX during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 weekend at Pheonix Raceway. Her analyst resume does not end there, as she has also been to the F1 paddock several times, most recently being the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Patrick has also taken time out to indulge in her passions outside racing after retirement. She embraced the entrepreneur in her as she launched a rosé wine under her label after purchasing and operating a California vineyard called Somnium. The former Cup Series driver also owns a thriving candle-making business.

Pretty Intense, a podcast where Danica Patrick interviews personalities from all walks of life and not just racing, has also been one of her favorite projects to work on in her post-racing life.

