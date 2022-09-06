Danica Patrick not only holds the bragging rights for the highest finish by a female driver in the Indy 500 but also the award for the most versatile entrepreneur in her post-racing career. Having retired from the high-stakes, adrenaline-charged world of motorsports, the Beloit, Wisconsin native has found her entrepreneurial side and owns many different businesses, including her own wine brand, a candle-making operation, and a clothing line.

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver made headlines in the world of American motorsports when she signed with Rahal Letterman Racing in 2005 to race in the NTT IndyCar Series. Having cut her teeth in Europe while driving in the Formula Ford and Renault Series, Patrick was deemed ready to drive in the country's premier open-wheeled racing series after demonstrating her natural talent for driving go-karts in her childhood. Danica Patrick won multiple karting championships before flying over to Europe and eventually making her return to America in 2005.

Patrick also holds the accolade of being the only female driver to win an IndyCar race in history. The now 40-year-old won the Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in 2008 after battling for the lead with Helio Castroneves.

Her appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series lasted seven years, after making multiple appearances in the junior Xfinity Series. Her stock car racing career was not as successful as her open-wheeled campaign, with seven top-1-finishes and one pole award to her name. Danica Patrick is distinctly remembered for her flashy green-liveried cars, which came as a by-product of her sponsorship by GoDaddy.com.

So does Danica Patrick still have a clothing line?

Yes, Danica Patrick launched her own line of athletic casual wear back in 2017 by the name of Warrior by Danica Patrick. Entertainment and lifestyle retailer HSN partnered with the former NTT IndyCar Series driver to launch the brand. Patrick's philosophy behind her venture has been that of pairing comfort with the latest fashion trends in the industry, hence the brand's focus on athleisure wear.

During the launch of the brand in 2017, Patrick said in a press release:

"I’ve been interested in fashion and clothes since I was a little girl, and for the last 10 years I’ve dreamed about having my own clothing line, but I was waiting for the perfect situation with the perfect partner. When HSN and G-III came along, I knew it was the right time. It’s been exciting seeing the Warrior line come together. We’ve created what I believe is really the perfect athleisure collection that transitions through your day, no matter what you’re doing.”

Warrior by Danica aims to bridge the gap between athleisure and true performance wear and aims to do so while maintaining a chic sense of fashion as well.

