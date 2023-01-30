Does DoorDash sponsor Bubba Wallace Jr.?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was one of the best years from a performance standpoint for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. and the team formed by Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan. The team bested the field in the highest echelon of the sport twice last year, with both drivers showing how the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit has been on the rise in terms of performance.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s victory from behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota Camry TRD at Kansas Speedway last year also helped the Mobile, Alabama native remove the asterisk that came with his first victory at a rain-affected Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old also managed to close out the 2022 season as one of his best in the sport to date, with five top-5 and 10 top-10 appearances throughout the year, along with one Busch Light Pole Award.

Along with his increased performance on the track, Wallace Jr. is also a popular figure off the track, with many labeling him as one who divides fan opinions the most. Being the sole African-American driver on the grid, along with the noose incident in 2020, Bubba Wallace Jr. always seems to find himself in the limelight.

The Mobile, Alabama native is also seen as the center of the Netflix docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace, which tries to give a sneak peek into the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver's personal life.

The former Richard Petty Motorsports driver is sponsored by various brands in the NASCAR Cup Series, one of which is DoorDash, an online food ordering and food delivery platform. The company, based out of San Francisco, California, has been seen sponsoring Wallace Jr. since his days with RPM, right up until last year. The 2023 Cup Series season is also bound to see DoorDash sponsoring Wallace Jr., and might even jump on the opportunity to be the title sponsor for the #23 car, as they have done on various occasions in the past.

Who else sponsors Bubba Wallace Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Along with DoorDash, Bubba Wallace Jr. is sponsored by several well-known brands in the NASCAR Cup Series, including popular fast-food chain McDonald's, and sports betting website Draft Kings. American defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company Leidos is also a sponsor for the #23 Toyota Camry TRD.

Watch these sponsors work together with Bubba Wallace Jr. in the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum in February.

