Does NASCAR allow three-digit car numbers? All you need to know

NASCAR owns all car numbers and licenses them each year to team owners. Teams can ask for specific numbers, and NASCAR usually works with teams and sponsors to help fulfill these requests. When several teams compete for the same number, it typically goes to the team that submitted their application first.

Bob Pockrass, a prominent NASCAR journalist, recently shared an interesting detail on the numbering system and rules that NASCAR follows while assigning the teams their numbers for the cars.

Pockrass posted the list of the teams participating in the upcoming race at the Atlanta Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

An X user commented on Pockrass' post and highlighted a discrepancy that he had noticed considering the NASCAR ruling which states that every car must have a number ranging from 0-99. The user asked Pockrass why the Akinori Ogata from Akinori Performance has vehicle number 163.

"@bobpockrass bob, is there actually going to be a 3-digit truck number? it has ogata listed as the #163..."

The journalist answered the question based on a ruling that a lot of NASCAR fans might not be aware of. The officials write the number ‘1’ in front of the car numbers if they have assigned a number to more than one team for that race or the season. They put ‘2’ if they have assigned numbers to three teams. This is done to accurately calculate the owner points for the upcoming season.

"Three-digit numbers are not allowed on cars in NASCAR national series. If more than one team is assigned a number by NASCAR, NASCAR will assign a three-digit number with one team having a 1 (or a 2 if three teams have been assigned a number) in front for owner pts purposes."

NASCAR allows teams to select the numbers, rather than the drivers. When a driver becomes part of a team, they are required to race with the number assigned to the car by that team. Teams have the option to change a car's number during the season. Additionally, they can keep a number without using it and have the ability to transfer or sell that number to another team.

Bob Pockrass sheds light on NASCAR’s stance when more than one team requests Open Exemption Provisional

NASCAR's updated rules for 2025 feature the new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule, which adds a 41st entry slot at the Daytona 500 for elite drivers from other motorsport backgrounds. These special entrants will not earn race or owner points, nor will they receive prize money, and their participation will elevate the standings of competitors finishing behind them by one position.

"If more than one request for the provisional for world-class drivers who aren't racing full time in NASCAR, then NASCAR decides who would get it if they fail to qualify. At this time, NASCAR wouldn't say "and if that driver qualifies, next in line will be so-and-so," Pockrass posted on X while responding to a query.

Teams must inform NASCAR of OEP requests at least 90 days prior to the event, making it primarily a ceremonial addition. Bob Pockrass noted that if multiple teams seek the OEP, NASCAR will determine which driver receives the exemption if they do not qualify.

