“Doing it for Dale”: $2M-worth Cleetus McFarland gives his verdict on recent podcast episode with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Cleetus McFarland, one of the most recognizable personalities on the YouTube automotive scene, appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr's podcast to talk about his recent ARCA Menards experience, the purchase of the Desoto Speedway, and many other subjects. McFarland took to his official Instagram account and thanked the NASCAR legend and hailed him as a motivation.

At the start of the interview, Dale Jr. said that he was happy to host such a personality because of his creativity and enthusiasm towards motorsports. After several subjects were approached, he even offered guidance to the young YouTuber.

Before the interview on Dirty Mo Media ended Cleetus McFarland said that it had been an honor for him (to have chatted with Earnhardt Jr).

"Just out here doin' it for Dale," McFarland posted on Instagram afterwards.

Cleetus McFarland had a complicated debut at Daytona

Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland's real name) got his superspeedway license back in ARCA preseason practices on January 9th and 10th and was named driver for the #30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing team shortly after. Then, on Daytona weekend, the qualifying sessions were canceled due to inclement weather, and starting positions were set based on owner points. McFarland was therefore sent to P27.

Soon after the green flag, multiple accidents took place, but McFarland managed to come out clean. He was even making good times lap after another. A 15-car incident on lap 5, involving Cody Dennison, Willie Mullins, and Thad Moffitt almost took him out.

“I would say what surprised me the most is the lack of control within the group... The amount of swerving going on was shocking. Look at this shot (the TV shot) right here. These guys are probably the best, you know, left and I’m not saying I was perfect by any means" Cleetus McFarland, said on the FOX broadcast booth after his debut in the ARCA Menards Series.

Unfortunately for him, shortly after restarting, Amber Balcaen lost control and hit him and Kyle Steckly, putting both out of the contest on the 12th lap.

"The car started diving, so I made the split decision to go high, and right as the car went down, (it) came back up and I just piled right into it, you know. Definitely wondering what I could've done better in that moment, but I guess that's where my inexperience shines," McFarland said to Matt Weaver after the crash.

This was Cleetus McFarland's first ARCA Menards race, only time will tell if he races again. In the meantime, his stunts at the Freedom Factory are guaranteed recreation. Would you like to see more of the YouTuber at ARCA or beyond?

