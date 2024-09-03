"Don’t delete my stuff; It’s my TV as well" - When Kevin Harvick shared DVR disagreements with wife DeLana

Kevin Harvick once shared that he often had disagreements with his wife, DeLana Harvick, while watching television. The former NASCAR driver, in a talk show, said that he and DeLana often sit together to watch television shows, but also at the same time, have arguments over Digital Video Recorder.

In a throwback video uploaded by @nascarpod on Instagram, Harvick revealed insights into his daily life, including his screen time in front of the television and the reality show he wanted to join if given a chance.

Over the years, multiple drivers have appeared on this talk show where they opened up about the type of reality show they wanted to join, and in the said episode, it was Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, and Harvick's turn to spill the beans.

Trending

"Well, I just gotta admit to you that I don't watch very much TV, and the reality shows that I watch usually are the ones that DeLana is watching. So, some sort of housewives show," Harvick stated.

When asked if he was way too invested in the reality show, the 2014 Cup Series champion revealed,

"Here's the thing that pisses me off about the TV. The fact is I DVR things, and she'll go through the DVR and next thing you know, 'oh let's watch the DVR', so, where's the Supercars race?'" Harvick said, pretending to question his wife.

"'I just figured you've watched it, so I deleted it'. I'm like don't delete my stuff. It's my TV as well," Harvick added.

Kevin Harvick and DeLana Harvick got married in 2001 after they met at the Richard Childress Racing's Christmas Party in 1999. They have a son named Keelan Paul Harvick and a daughter, Piper Grace Harvick.

Kevin Harvick consulted with DeLana Harvick before retirement decision

Kevin Harvick (4) and wife DeLana Harvick celebrate Harvick winning the Sprint Cup championship. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sport. Source: Imagn

Earlier this year, Hendrick Motorsports announced Kevin Harvick as the standby driver for Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro. The #5 driver was taking his shot at the Indy 500 in May, and HMS announced the former driver as his backup man. Harvick, who retired from the sport in 2023, announced the surprising decision but not before discussing it with his wife.

Harvick described how Rick Hendrick called him up for the role, and, along with a few people on Fox, he called his wife to take their thoughts on his return. Speaking about this, the former NASCAR man said in the Happy Hour Podcast with Kevin Harvick,

"I called my wife, and I was like, 'Hey, are you sitting down?' She was like, 'I'm driving.' I said, 'Well maybe you should pull over.' And she's like, 'Oh man, this is obviously a pretty serious question that you're getting ready to ask me.' I said, 'So, about that retirement thing ... they've asked me to go drive Kyle Larson's car during the North Wilkesboro weekend.'"

"She's like, 'Okay, what'd you say?' I said, 'Well I said yes, of course,' because there's just not too many opportunities that are presented the way this one was presented by Rick to say I need a favor. And she's like, 'Well, if Mr. Hendrick needs a favor, he's done us good. You should go do it.' I said, 'Okay,'" Harvick stated.

Kevin Harvick raced in NASCAR for 23 years, where he raked in 826 races and took 60 wins. He also had 444 top 10s and 31 Cup Series poles. He won the Cup Series title in 2014, and the regular season championship in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback