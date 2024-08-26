"Guys go and basically steal planes off" - $12M-worth Chase Elliott once picked a reality show he'd like to join

Chase Elliott once opened up about the reality show he wanted to join, in a video that is going viral on the internet. The Hendrick Motorsports driver picked the Airplane Repo, an American documentary-styled fiction show amid a pool of reality shows.

In a video uploaded by @nascarpod on Instagram in mid-August, 2024, Elliott opened up about the reality show he would take part in if given a choice. Besides Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones also picked their go-to shows.

Speaking about his favorite, the #9 driver explained how he found the show cool and funny. However, the $12-million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) star also talked about how he felt, that the show looked "staged." Elliott, in the interview, said:

"I don't know if you've seen that show, I don't know how true it is but there's a show called Airplane Repo and these guys just go and basically steal planes off the airport. So, which is kind of cool if they are actually doing it. Looks kind of staged."

While Airplane Repo was Elliott's favorite, Blaney and Jones had a similar pick. The NASCAR driver duo picked the American Pickles reality show as their show of choice.

Chase Elliott and his fascination with airplanes

Chase Elliott (right) stands with his father Bill Elliott (left) prior to the AAA Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway. Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott learned flying at an early age and holds a license to fly airplanes. This has helped him battle mental challenges. In one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcasts, he explained how flying helped him mentally and said:

"I didn’t go to college. I got out of high school that second semester, and I came up here and started racing out of this building. Flying for me has always been a way to continue to challenge my mind and to try and better myself in an educational way, kind of to supplement the fact that I didn’t go to college and I didn’t go to school."

"I just feel like if I don’t feel like I am challenging my brain in some way shape or form, I feel like I’ve got to be just doing something to make myself think, and if I am not doing that, I am just rotting away in my mind.”

Elliott owns a private jet, named Cessna Citation 525. The cost of the plane is a reported $1.8 million, and he often flies it across the United States of America to travel and reach race destinations.

