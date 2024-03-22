Chase Elliott is one of the most popular NASCAR drivers of all time. The Hendrick Motorsports star is one of the most famous personalities on the circuit. He has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver award 6-times. To put that into context, no other active driver has ever won it.

However, Elliott is not just popular among the fans. He enjoys a pretty good relationship with current drivers on the grid as well. His teammate Kyle Larson recently took a playful jibe at him in a recent promo video. He explained why Chase would never be late for a flight among his 4 HMS teammates.

When asked which HMS driver was likely to miss a flight due to packing last minute, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman all singled out William Byron as their answer. However, that did not stop Larson from bringing up Elliott's $1.8 million jet in the conversation.

Larson said in the promo video,

"Chase is gonna fly himself. He does not fly commercial so."

Elliott has a $1,800,00 worth Cessna Citation 525 private jet. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has also expressed his passion for flying openly. He uses Flying as a distraction to focus on things away from the racetrack.

Chase Elliott explains how flying helps him keep his mind sharp

As a NASCAR driver, Chase Elliott and many others will tell you about the importance of reflexes and sharpness in racing. It's also important to keep challenging yourself to keep progressing as a driver and a person.

Chase Elliott recently explained to Dale Jr. on his podcast about how flying helps him to challenge his mind and compensate for dropping out of high school.

"I didn’t go to college. I got out of high school that second semester, and I came up here and started racing out of this building. Flying for me has always been a way to continue to challenge my mind and to try and better myself in an educational way, kind of to supplement the fact that I didn’t go to college and I didn’t go to school."

The HMS star continued,

"I just feel like if I don’t feel like I am challenging my brain in some way shape or form, I feel like I’ve got to be just doing something to make myself think, and if I am not doing that, I am just rotting away in my mind.”

It seems like Elliott has put behind his disappointing 2023 campaign. After securing a top-10 finish at Bristol, can Chase regain his lost form this season and challenge for Cup wins again?