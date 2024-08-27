"Don’t get detained" - NASCAR fans react to Kyle Busch's Mexico racing plans amid legal challenges

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently posted about racing in Mexico on X (formerly Twitter). This follows the historic announcement from NASCAR stating that the first international Cup Series points race will be held in Mexico City next year in June.

The race will be broadcast live on Prime Video. The Xfinity Series race, also in Mexico, will air on The CW.

Busch tweeted that he is thrilled to race in Mexico City. He wrote on X:

"Excited to race for another win in Mexico in 2025!"

With Busch's legal trouble in Mexico last year after airport staff found a gun and ammunition in his luggage, the news attracted hilarious responses from fans. Some fans expressed concern while others joked about his recent legal troubles in the neighboring country. One fan wrote:

"Don’t get detained 🙏"

"Make sure u check ur luggage thoroughly this time 👍" commented another.

"Just gotta get you past border patrol first 🤣" joked another fan.

Other fans had questions about Busch being allowed to travel to Mexico given the past legal issues.

"Are you allowed to go?" asked one user.

"Aren't the federales looking to take you in?" asked another fan.

"Will you get a waiver if not allowed to travel???" a fan questioned.

"I was not aware of Mexican law": Kyle Busch on being detained in Mexico

After airport staff found a gun and bullets in his luggage during a routine check, Kyle Busch was detained in Mexico in 2023. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined $1,000 but was allowed to leave after paying a bond.

Busch later explained that he had a legal concealed carry permit from the US and had accidentally left the gun in his bag. He claimed he had no knowledge of Mexican laws and cooperated with the authorities. He also apologized for the mistake. Busch wrote on X:

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina."

"I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed," he added.

NASCAR did not punish Kyle Busch for the incident as he was on vacation with his family when it happened.

