“Don’t know where it ends”: Justin Allgaier makes feelings known on his 500th NXS start, where he debuted back in 2008

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier achieved yet another milestone in his career. He recently competed in the Blue Cross NC 250 held at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 4, marking his 500th start in the series.

The 39-year-old stock car racing driver made his first Xfinity Series appearance back in 2008, competing part-time for Penske Championship Racing. He then secured his full-time seat with the team in the following year and drove the #12 Dodge for the team till 2010. Since then, he has been climbing up the ladder with his remarkable performance. Allgaier moved to JR Motorsports in 2016 and has been piloting the #7 Chevy for the team.

Justin Allgaier made his debut at Charlotte ROVAL and completed his 500th at the same track, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team. Additionally, only one active driver, Jeremy Clements, ranks above him with 526 starts. Reflecting on his latest achievement, the JR Motorsports driver expressed his feelings and stated (via NASCAR):

“Really cool to be 500 here at Charlotte, where my career started years ago. Just so blessed to still be doing this, right? I’ve got plenty of gray hair, and there’s been plenty of ups and plenty downs in that 500, but I don’t know what the final number is, right? I don’t know where it ends, but it’s pretty awesome to get to 500."

"I mean, if I look back in this sport, and I look at how many guys have hit that 500 number, whether it be in any of the three series, it’s a pretty amazing group of drivers, and so just to even have an opportunity to be there is really special,” he added.

Justin Allgaier had a decent qualifying session for the Charlotte ROVAL race and began the race from P2 with a best time of 85.51 seconds and a top speed of 95.98 mph. He then finished the 68-lap race in P8, while his JRM teammate and pole sitter, Connor Zilisch, took home his tenth win of the season.

"I don't know what the long term of that looks like": Justin Allgaier speaks about his future in stock car racing

The Xfinity Series driver hinted at an early exit from the sport to pursue his family business. The Allgaier family owns a tire business in Illinois, and Allgaier aims to join his father, which might lead to Kenny Wallace's record of 547 starts standing still.

Moreover, this revelation caught everyone off guard and shocked the former Xfinity Series driver. Furthermore, he explained [11:44 onwards]:

"I just don't know what the long term of that looks like. I feel like, for me, my kids are growing up—I'm watching them grow up, and I'm watching them get older. I don't want to miss it, you know? I don't want to not be there for it."

Justin Allgaier has amassed 28 wins, 299 top tens, and 11 pole positions in 500 starts. Additionally, he ranks second in the Xfinity Series points table with 3038 points, with three wins, 16 top tens, 12 top fives, and one pole position in 28 starts this season.

