"Don't talk sh*t to him": Kenny Wallace's guide on how to respectfully approach your favorite NASCAR driver

Former Xfinity Series driver and race winner Kenny Wallace can empathize with NASCAR drivers' interactions with fans sometimes going haywire. The 60-year-old veteran recently gave his views on how fans should approach drivers to have the best experience possible.

Just like any other high-profile athlete or celebrity in the world, the fame and the constant limelight can sometimes get the better of drivers. Millions of fans watch the races over the course of a weekend all over the world. Hence, motorsport drivers, especially NASCAR racers, are among the most relatable and approachable drivers in the history of racing.

The sport has an open nature and there is a lack of restrictions around teams and drivers unlike what is typically seen in F1. This makes stock car racing drivers one of the most popular athletes in the world.

Despite being very well known and recognized worldwide, however, living in the limelight can often take a toll on the individual mentally.

Wallace recently made a video about how fans should interact with the drivers. This came after a recent fan interaction left him thinking of how fans react to seeing a driver for the first time, as compared to after spending a little time with them. He also gave examples of drivers who were the most notorious for fan interactions such as Tony Stewart.

Wallace said:

"If you're going to go to a racetrack and you want to know what's the nicest racecar driver out there, approach him, with dignity. Don't talk sh*t to him, don't go 'Hey!' and all that. That's when you're drunk, that's when you're at the bar. All the drivers are good people, just approach them nice, brag on them."

Kenny Wallace went about speaking about NASCAR drivers in his own colorful way. However, he does make an interesting point.

How many wins does Kenny Wallace have in NASCAR?

Often regarded as one of the most colorful characters in modern-day NASCAR, Kenny Wallace has had his fair share of racing action in the sport.

The former FOX Sports reporter has nine victories to his name in the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series over the course of his 26-year-long career.

Wallace has also appeared in 344 Cup Series starts. The highlight of his career came in the form of three pole awards over the course of his 18 years in the highest echelon.