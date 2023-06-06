Kenny Wallace explains reasons for quitting Fox Sports

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has made an astonishing revelation on why he left Fox Sports in 2018. Wallace came up with a bizarre yet relatable reason for leaving the broadcasting company.

Wallace ended his 25-year NASCAR career in 2015. After hanging his racing boots, he joined the Fox team for a short stint that lasted only three years. He explained his decision in a recent interview with The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.

The reporter asked Wallace how he would react to the annoying habits of his fellow travelers. Replying to the question, Kenny Wallace recalled an incident where he was left disgusted at an airport by a fellow traveler. He then went on to explain why he left Fox Sports, saying:

"The reason I quit Fox Sports is because of that question. The more you go to the airport, the angrier you get. I cannot stand the airport. It’s filth. It’s a bunch of people who want their space, and you’re not going to get it because you’re all piled on top of each other."

"If I’m traveling every week and I’m one of the traveling NASCAR media, I’m pissed all the time. I despise the airport because everybody’s about themselves," he added.

Kenny Wallace further stated that his departure from Fox had more to do with his dislike for airports and traveling and nothing with the sport. The hectic schedule of a NASCAR calendar which led to weekly visits to the airport deferred him from continuing his job.

He stepped away from the role of a traveling media person, to dirt enter the world of dirt track racing.

Kenny Wallace explains why current-generation NASCAR drivers are so aggressive

Kenny Wallace further reckoned that the current-generation NASCAR drivers are so aggressive because they have "never worked on their own race cars". According to Wallace, on-track aggression has grown over the years as drivers don't have to fix their broken cars.

The nine-time Xfinity race winner explained:

"The reason the modern-day NASCAR Cup driver is running into everybody — and I don’t mean this to be mean — is they never worked on their own race cars. We have an era now where I can name all the drivers off, and I love these guys, but they never worked on their own race cars."

The 59-year-old named a few drivers from the past, reasoning why they weren't aggressive on the track as he said:

"When you go back and look at Matt Kenseth, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin — all those guys worked on their own equipment. So they knew when they wrecked it, they had to fix it."

Kenny Wallace also said the next-gen cars have a stronger front end, which requires the drivers to bump hard when trying to move aside the car in front of them.

