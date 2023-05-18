“Sounds like F1”: NASCAR charging $3015 per person for President's Paddock Club in Chicago has Kenny Wallace baffled

NASCAR's first-ever street race in Chicago is fast approaching as the organizers have released the ticket prices for the event. The street race is going to be an extravagant affair, given the sky-high prices of the tickets.

Among those who were baffled by the insane prices is the former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace. Wallace was taken aback by the starting range for the paddock club seats priced at $3,015 for a single person. He ridiculed it by comparing these charges to the ticket prices of an F1 event.

Wallace expressed his opinion via Twitter:

"Most NASCAR fans will complain about a $80 ticket. I don’t care what is involved. Food, good view and all that. But 3 THOUSAND ?. This sounds like F1. What am I missing? Talk to me?"

While the 'President's Paddock Club' marks the high end of the price range, the lowest-priced tickets for general admission start at $269. The GA entry fees are ridiculous as it is almost double the average cost of a ticket for the 2023 season at $130.

Kenny Wallace's tweet echoes the opinion of many frustrated fans, who can't afford these tickets. The Chicago street race will be a unique spectacle, but such prices will defer fans from attending the event.

Ticket options for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race revealed

NASCAR heads to Chicago for its first-ever street race, on the 4th of July weekend. The Loop 121 Xfinity Series race is scheduled on July 1, followed by the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race on July 2.

The concert lineup for the weekend includes The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett.

The Chicago race weekend is going to be an expensive affair, with six ticket options available in the range of $269 to $3,015.

Chicago street track

Here are the options (all prices indicate the starting range):

General Admission/GA+: $269-$353

General admission tickets include access to concerts.

Reserved Seats: $465

A reserved seat for two days of action and access to the concert area.

Premium Hospitality Clubs: $867

A reserved seat with exclusive club amenities. Unlimited access to the Fountain Club. A premium reserved seat overlooking the start/finish line. Complimentary snacks, and beverages along with mealtime buffet.

Pit Road Terrace: $1,265

Open Air Deck with a view of pit road and the start/finish line. Complimentary mealtime buffet, all-day snacks, and beverages.

President's Paddock Club: $3,015

The most luxurious experience with two-day admission to both races and access to 4 concerts with a VIP concert viewing experience.

Suits

For true VIP premium corporate hospitality. Overlooks the start/finish line and pit road.

Visit the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website for further details and to buy tickets.

