“Don’t do that”: Chase Elliott refuses to take credit for plagiarized bar name

Ahead of the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Elliott and other Cup Series drivers got into a hilarious activity, where the Geogian expressed a big no for taking credit for someone else's work.

The 28-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver is fresh off his most dominant run this season. After snapping his 42-race winless streak in the Lone Star State, Elliott is fourth in the standings. The qualifying run saw him portray a lackluster display, claiming the 24th fastest time on the 1.5-mile track.

Nevertheless, the 2020 Cup Series champion survived through the wrecks and cautions. Moreover, he benefitted from the late race double overtime, dethroning drivers like Brad Keselowski (P2), William Byron (P3), and Denny Hamlin, who smelled victory but failed to grab it after spinning out on Lap 266 of the 276-lap run.

Trending

Before Elliott's Texas run kicked off, several drivers were asked to suggest a creative name for a bar they would wish to own at some point. The #9 Chevy driver shared his pick (via Talladega Superspeedway on X):

"At one point of time, I wanted to open a bar called, 'The Cross-Eyed Cricket.' I stole it from a song."

Hearing Elliott's confession, the crew said:

"We'll give you credit."

On getting the credit, Chase Elliott replied:

"No, don't do that."

He then went on to explain about one of his best drink combinations:

"My buddy makes a really good transfusion-like golf course drink [with] grape juice. Maybe we'll do that or just water, I support that too."

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott believes race restarts are a "double-edged sword" after witnessing the same at Texas

Elliott's odds of clinching the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 win were less, courtesy of his rear-pack start in P24. Nevertheless, as the race furthered, the Hooters swooped past the rivals, making multiple overtakes on the 1.5-mile oval.

Moreover, Chase Elliott couldn't get a stage win and ran in tenth place when Stage 2 ended, slimming his chances of a maiden Cup Series triumph in 2024.

Nevertheless, the HMS driver outperformed the pack, when Ross Chastain got attacked by William Byron from behind and spun on the final lap, getting the final caution of the weekend.

After emerging victorious from the high-pressure double-overtime, Chase Elliott told Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the "double-edged sword" hanging over his head during the restart (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

"It's a double-edged sword because you almost don't want to get too good of a launch because you need the guys' push behind you to get you get going. So that means you're kinda relying on his push to help clear the outside lane."

"But the problem with that is if you have a good push from him, you are susceptible to him pulling out of line to you as you get closer to the corner," Elliott added.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback