“Don’t think we’ll be back”: Connor Mosack will likely cut ties with his current NASCAR team after the 2025 season

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Connor Mosack recently competed in the Ecoboost 250 held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3, 2025. Later, during a post-race interview, Mosack opened up about his future with his current team.

The 26-year-old debuted in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2022 with Bret Holmes Racing, driving the #32 Chevy. He then drove the #7 Chevy for Spire Motorsports in the 2024 season, along with piloting the #45 and #1 Chevy for Niece Motorsports. Following two part-time seasons in the series, he landed a full-time seat with McAnally-Hilgermann Racing this season.

However, as the 2025 season comes to an end, Connor Mosack shared he will be searching for 'other opportunities' different team in the Truck Series or a ride in the Xfinity Series for the 2026 season. During the post-race interview with FrontStretch media after the Charlotte ROVAL race, Mosack stated:

“Unfortunately, still trying to figure that out. I don’t think we’ll be back here at McAnally. Just looking at some other opportunities right now, but hopefully [I’ll] be back in Trucks or Xfinity.”

Connor Mosack has performed well in his first full-time season in the series and ranks second in the Rookie of the Year standings. His career's highest finish came at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2024 while driving the #7 Chevy for Spire Motorsports, where he secured a P3 finish.

Additionally, Mosack will be on double duty at Charlotte ROVAL and will compete in the Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports.

“It's great to be back with Porter Pipe & Supply and JRM": Connor Mosack got candid about his stint with JR Motorsports

Earlier this year, Connor Mosack partnered with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports once again for this season. The Xfinity Series team announced Moscak's participation in two races at the Chicago Street Race held on July 6 and again at Charlotte ROVAL on October 4, 2025.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native previously competed for Dale Jr.'s team in two races in the 2024 season. He wrapped up the Chicago Street Race in P6 and the Charlotte ROVAL race in P18, piloting the #88 Chevy. Reflecting on the big news, the Truck Series driver stated in the team's official press release:

“It’s great to be back with Porter Pipe & Supply and JRM for the Chicago Street Race. I ran last year’s inaugural Xfinity Series race in Chicago with Porter Pipe & Supply, and they had a ton of people out at the race. They were all pumped. Unfortunately, the weather kind of put a damper on things and cut the race short. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back to Chicago. We’ve got some unfinished business there."

However, later, NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen competed in the Chicago Street race for JRM, replacing Connor Mosack in the #88 Chevy. On the other hand, Mosack competed in the Chicago race with SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing, driving the #14 Chevy. He also competed in one additional event for the team at Sonoma Raceway, securing a P23 finish.

The #81 Chevy driver currently ranks 14th in the Truck Series points table with 471 points to his credit. He has secured three top tens and one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 21 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 31 laps with an average start of 14.429.

