“Don’t want this adventure to end”: Frankie Muniz shares a heartwarming post with family after a “magical week” at Daytona and Disneyland 

Frankie Muniz took to his social media account to share an update on a "truly magical week" with family. The NASCAR driver, on his official Instagram account, shared that he had a fun-filled day with family at Walt Disney World, following his Daytona outing in the Truck Series last weekend.

Ad

Muniz shared a couple of photos with his wife, Paige Muniz, and son Mauz Muniz. The NASCAR driver donned a black T-shirt with black pants, while his wife sported a brown inner, denim pants, and paired it up with a Ford-labeled black jacket. Little Mauz wore an off-white T-shirt and looked adorable.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the American actor and racing driver wrote:

"I had a truly magical week with my incredible family. Daytona was huge, then a few days at Walt Disney World was a blast. Don't want this adventure to end. Now we are in Atlanta for my race tomorrow! Hoping to keep smiles on our faces!"

Ad

Trending

Here's the post on Instagram by Frankie Muniz:

Ad

Muniz and Paige Price started dating in 2016. Two years later, they announced their engagement in 2018. A year later, in 2019, the couple got married.

Frankie Muniz and his wife welcomed their first child, Mauz, in 2021, two years after marriage. The 29-year-old, who had a fairly successful campaign with acting in Hollywood, started racing in the stock car series last year, and as of the 2025 Atlanta Motor Speedway weekend, he has two Xfinity and five Truck Series races under his belt.

Ad

Frankie Muniz on his NASCAR journey: "I definitely don't get respect out there"

Frankie Muniz touched upon his recent NASCAR journey after his underwhelming Truck Series outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Reaume Brothers Racing driver stated that he doesn't get "respect" after he failed to finish the Fr8 208 on Saturday.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz (33) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Here's what he said:

Ad

"I definitely don't get respect out there—100 percent. Nobody goes with me. I think someone pushed me up into a car that was on my outside, and we were out. I think we were close to the top 10, which is a great showing for my team. I don't think anyone expects us to run there, so the fact we were there on merit, no lucky breaks—we raced our way up there."

Ad

Following this, Muniz further added:

"I'm obviously upset... I'm hoping to earn respect out there, you know what I mean? I hope with how tight I was racing people - and I was fairly clean the whole time - that'll be the case."

Frankie Muniz, who had a 10th finish at the Daytona International Speedway Truck Series race, started the Fr8 208 in 21st place. But as the race progressed, he moved up gradually and was running within the top 10. However, his race was undone after he was pushed wide into Connor Mosack by former Cup Series driver Daniel Hemric.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"