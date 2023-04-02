Double IndyCar champion reveals if he’d drive in NASCAR

Driver for Team Penske in the NTT IndyCar Series, Josef Newgarden seems to be the latest driver to have taken notice of NASCAR in recent times.

Newgarden is a two-time champion of the premier open-wheeled series in America. He is widely regarded as one of the most popular IndyCar Series drivers, with his exploits outside the world of motorsports.

The American recently took notice of the stock car racing world, as has been the trend with motorsport figures from different genres of racing. He also spoke about his intentions of ever competing in NASCAR.

The likes of F1 champions such as Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen have recently jumped on their opportunities in the Cup Series. Seven-time Cup Series champion and former IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson also recently returned. Newgarden now seems to be the latest person aboard the NASCAR train.

One of Josef Newgarden's rivals in the NTT IndyCar Series, Conor Daly has also been warming up to stock car racing. The latter made his second appearance in the sport last weekend.

Elaborating on his future plans in getting behind the wheel of a stock car, Newgarden said:

"Definitely, I'd love to try a Cup car on the road courses. It's funny we go back and forth with our teammates. I know Ryan Blaney would love to be in an IndyCar at some point to try that out. So maybe we get to do a ride swap. If there was opportunity to drive a road course, I'd be all for it, or a short oval. You know, like Bristol (Motor Speedway), under the lights? Sign me up!"

Part-time NASCAR and full-time IndyCar driver Conor Daly to pull off the 'Texas Two-Step' this Sunday

NTT IndyCar Series full-timer Conor Daly appeared in last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas. He is now set to achieve a rare feat in American motorsports this weekend.

Daly will be racing in the state of Texas for two consecutive races, also known as the 'Texas Two-Step'. The open-wheeled series' schedule is set to go live at Texas Motor Speedway at noon today (April 2).

PPG 375 goes live from Texas Motor Speedway at 12:00 pm ET. Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series will be seen in action at Richmond Raceway at 2:30 pm ET, marking an action-packed Sunday for race fans across the world.

